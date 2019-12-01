Nebraska Piecemakers of Ohiowa/Bruning has awarded Quilts of Valor to five local veterans to thank them for their service to the United States.
Receiving the quilts were John “Jack” Heaton, Army, of Grand Island, who served in Vietnam; Dan Deke, Air Force, of Grand Island, who served in England; David Deke, Air National Guard of 33 years, of Gretna; Robert "Bob" Boehle of St. Libory, Army, who served in Vietnam; and Melvin Jeffres of Grand Island, Air National Guard six years.
Quilts of Valor is a national organization whose mission is to cover all active military and veterans with caring and comforting quilts to thank them for their service. More than 350,000 quilts have been awarded. All quilts are made by volunteers and made possible strictly through donations by individuals and organizations.
Mothers, wives, sisters, children and friends donate many hours sewing these quilts, making the awards possible.
