Central Nebraskans were able to learn more about pro-life legislation currently in the Nebraska Legislature at an event Saturday morning.
The Diocese of Grand Island, Nebraska Catholic Alliance, Nebraska Right to Life, South Central Nebraska Right to Life, Grand Island Right to Life and Nebraska Family Alliance hosted the “Pro-Life Legislation in Nebraska” event at Riverside Golf Club.
State Senators Curt Friesen, Suzanne Geist, Steve Halloran, John Lowe, Dave Murman, and Dan Quick all spoke at the event. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley was also present.
A large portion of Saturday’s discussion centered around LB814, a bill introduced by Geist, of Lincoln, that, if passed, would end the intact dilation and extraction abortion procedure, also referred to as dismemberment abortion. Geist said her bill would prohibit dismemberment abortion between 12 and 24 weeks — the second trimester.
According to a flier distributed at the event, dismemberment abortion is a procedure in which a baby’s limbs are torn apart limb by limb. The flier said this procedure typically occurs 13 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy. It adds that at 13 weeks, a baby has fully developed arms and legs.
“Being a pro-life person all of my life, I didn’t know this was legal,” Geist said. “I guess I didn’t know all the details of abortion like I thought I did. I knew that was done in the first trimester, but I didn’t know that it is OK to do that in the second trimester.”
Geist said in the Sydney Loofe murder case, her killers were given an additional charge of dismembering a dead body. She questioned why this doesn’t apply to a living human being.
One of the criticisms of her bill, Geist said, is that it would deny access to women, specifically low-income women, to receive a second-trimester abortion. She said this is not the case.
“The fact is, in the state of Nebraska, it is not the most common procedure,” Geist said. “There are two others that are done more commonly, therefore it is hard for them to argue we are denying access.”
Geist said her bill does not penalize women for getting a dismemberment abortion. Instead, it would penalize the physician performing the procedure.
A member of the audience later asked Geist why her bill has to go to the judiciary committee prior to going before the floor of the legislature. She said its goes before that committee because it sets a criminal penalty for those who perform a dismemberment abortion. The judiciary committee listens to bills that involve criminal penalties.
The other state senators also discussed bills they have introduced in the legislature. Murman, of Glenville, said he introduced LB994 — the Organ Transplant Act — that would prohibit discrimination against disabled people in organ transplants.
He said that the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, both in Omaha, are the only places in Nebraska that do organ transplants.
Murman said that while he does not believe either institution discriminates against disabled individuals when it comes to organ donations, there have been lawsuits concerning this in other parts of the country and wants to be proactive on the issue.
Quick, of Grand Island, said he believes pro-life extends beyond abortion to areas such as prenatal care, child welfare, foster care, disabled individuals and elder care. He said he is currently working on issues concerning child welfare and juvenile justice.
“I sit on a juvenile alternative initiatives (committee) to find out how we can better serve some of these kids who end up in our detention centers and even end up in corrections,” Quick said. “I also sit on a juvenile interstate compact which looks into issues where kids who are trafficked to other states and how we can get them back to our state.”
He said he prioritized a bill to support victims of human trafficking. This past summer, Quick said he and Lowe each had an interim study to look at issues with the state’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers (YRTCs).
Quick said he supports LB814.
Friesen, of Henderson, said that while he has never introduced pro-life legislation, he has always supported it.
“Every one of us must, in some meaningful way, engage in the stand for life,” Foley said. “If we do not get this one right, nothing else is going to matter.”
Lowe said he does not have any hesitation about passing pro-life legislation and that pro-life individuals should not be worried about how he will vote, but rather how senators “in the middle” will vote on a pro-life bill.
“They are the ones not led by morals,” he said. “They go which way the wind blows and by who talked to them last. We need to focus on them.”
Halloran, of Hastings, said that debating pro-life issues on the floor of the Legislature is tough, but that it shouldn’t be. He applauded Geist for introducing LB814 and told her that he and other senators “have her back.”
“I am not anti-choice,” Halloran said. “We have three choices: abstinence, adoption or parenthood. So in that regard, I am pro-choice, you just have to make the right choice. The choice of killing your child is not a choice.”
Nate Grasz, policy director for Nebraska Family Alliance, asked the state senators about what gives them hope and encouragement in the Legislature in continuing to fight for the right to life.
Geist said a group of high school juniors and seniors interested in politics came together at the state capital and, despite their differing views on abortion, agreed that her bill was the most important bill currently before the Legislature and should be passed.
Lowe said, when he first ran for the Legislature in 2016, he was invited to the University of Nebraska at Kearney by then-student Marilyn Synek to speak on pro-life issues. He said this gave him hope that college students are pro-life.
