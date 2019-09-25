Wednesday morning’s gorgeous weather, Kristen Marshall Maser believes, was a clear sign that her late father approved of the new Five Points Bank Founders’ Park.
William W. “Bill” Marshall III, who was the chairman of Five Points Bank, died in 2016 at the age of 71.
Maser said while enjoying the sunny, 70-degree weather, “I can assure you our dad in particular approves of this park. We are assured by the fact that this weather is in stark contrast to any other event since his passing in which he has received a recognition or award. Since his passing, I truly believe he has sent bad weather to deflect the attention. This is evidenced by the 20 inches of snow Grand Island had two days prior to his funeral, or the 10 inches of rain we endured the day we were to have the initial groundbreaking of this park and had to cancel it, and finally, when we had a late March snowstorm that even kept Scott Frost from attending the Chamber of Commerce annual meeting where our dad was to receive an award.”
Maser said she believes that in at least two instances, “my dad was sitting up in heaven saying to my mom, sister and I ‘no more, ladies. Things are getting out of hand.’ However, today, looking from the beautiful weather this morning, I can surmise that our father is content with the park’s finished product.”
The public park is at the corner of West Stolley Park Road and Brentwood Boulevard. In addition to benefiting the community, the park is meant to honor Bill Marshall III and his father, William W. Marshall Jr., who started Five Points Bank in 1971.
“Our family thinks this memorial park is a perfect way to honor our father, Bill Marshall III, and my grandfather, William W. Marshall Jr., because it intertwines two elements that were incredibly important to both men: their love of their family and their love of their community,” Maser said. “And fittingly enough, both elements are able to be interwoven at the perfect corner across from where both men are buried and adjacent to the bank that they helped build over a 40-year period.”
Another speaker at the dedication ceremony, Mayor Roger Steele, said Bill Marshall “was a man of service and humility.” Steele first got to know Marshall serving on the College Park Board of Directors. Watching Marshall work, “I saw what it meant to be a leader.”
After Marshall left the board, he called Steele telling him that he would help him in any way he could. “I will never forget that call,” Steele said.
Also speaking was Tom Kelley, chairman and CEO of Five Points Bank.
Kelley said the “two visionary leaders built Five Points Bank into what it is today: Nebraska’s sixth-largest bank with assets totaling over $1.5 billion.” Five Points employs more than 200 people throughout the state, 120 of them in Grand Island.
Five Points Bank, Kelley said, still believes in appreciating and supporting the communities it serves. “Embodying this value, our founders would often say, ‘You pay a little rent for the space you take.’ In dedicating this Founders’ Park for public use and enjoyment, Five Points Bank is paying a little rent to the community we call home.”
The invocation was provided by the Rev. William Dendinger, retired bishop of the Grand Island Catholic Diocese. Dendinger said the Marshall family has “a vision of service to our community.”
Two Central Catholic students, Kate McFarland and Elli Steenson, sang the national anthem at the dedication.
The centerpiece of the park is a sculpture of pheasants taking flight. It was crafted by Matthew Placzek, a graduate of Grand Island Senior High.
Maser said that no matter the size of Placzek’s creations, “his work is transformative, moving and unforgettable.”
Placzek noted that his first sculptures were of wildfowl native to this area. So creating the pheasants was a return to those days. He hopes the piece, called “Legacy,” will represent the family for many years to come.
Helping with the unveiling was Maser’s sister, Kara Kelley.
Sherry Marshall, Bill’s widow, said a few words after the sculpture was unveiled. She said she was “really humbled by this beautiful and gorgeous sculpture.”
Maser, who is vice chairman of Five Points Bank, said the family “saw the creation of this park as not only an opportunity to honor the legacy of the founders of the bank but an opportunity to carry on their legacy by helping to contribute to the betterment and beautification of the Grand Island community.”
Her mother presented the “Legacy” sculpture as a gift to the city, Maser said.
In her closing remarks, Maser quoted a passage from Willa Cather’s “O Pioneers!,” which begins with “This land belongs to the future.”
Her father, she said, “loved the land and he loved the community of Grand Island. It was here, on this land, he built a business and raised his family. His philosophy on doing business and doing life was on a handshake, building trust, and showing kindness and honesty.”
The park was designed by Big Muddy Workshop. The general contractor was the Starostka Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.