Michelle Fitzke and Jack Sheard advanced to the November election over two other candidates Tuesday night, seeking a seat on the Grand Island City Council representing Ward I.
Fitzke received 44.36% of the vote (1,187 votes); Sheard, 35.16% (941); Patrick Birkely, 7.25% (194); and Alan Pickrel, 12.52% (335). Jeremy Jones, who currently represents Ward I, did not file for re-election.
Fitzke, 53, previously served on the City Council for four and a half years representing Ward 5 before moving to her new address within Ward 1.
During her previous tenure on the council, Fitzke helped move the city toward a balanced budget, develop the veterans complex and voted to end the wheel tax.
She also served on the Grand Island Senior High Activities Board for eight years and is still an active member on the Grand Island Leadership Tomorrow Board.
An important issue for Fitzke is keeping the community safe.
“I would do everything I could to keep public safety at the forefront of my efforts while still working to maintain a balanced budget that doesn’t sacrifice programs and services,” she said.
Fitzke cites her leadership and experience as a prior council member, along with her civic activities, as qualifications. “I’m aware of the issues the city continues to face,” she said. “I’m willing to help the city deal with these issues, but I’m also aware of all that the city has to offer.”
As a member of the Grand Island community for the past 35 years, Fitzke said, “I’m committed to doing everything I can to make life better for everyone in Grand Island. As I have proven in the past, I will always do my best for the constituents I represent.”
She said she is excited about the outcome and looks forward to the general election.
“I hope the voters take a look at my four years of experience on the council,” Fitzke said.
Sheard, 41, works for the Grand Island School District as its marketing and communications coordinator. He and his wife, Melissa, have two sons. He was unavailable for comment.
Since moving to Grand Island in 2005, Sheard said before the primary, he developed a love and respect for Grand Island that prompted him to run for the City Council.
He said he and his wife “have been able to both give to and receive from this great community.”
“In the 15 years we’ve lived here, we have been blessed to see our sons go through our schools — one graduated in 2019 and is currently serving in the United States Air Force and the other is a junior at Grand Island Senior High.”
Sheard said his sons’ “academic experiences and the vast diversity they have grown up with have prepared them for the world.”
“I want Grand Island to be the place they are proud to someday raise their families,” he said.
Sheard has been involved in a number of organizations since living in Grand Island, and he and his family “have been inspired by so many people doing so many amazing things for the community.”
Among his priorities, if elected to the council, would be public safety, fiscal responsibility and transparency, education, communication and “growing pride in Grand Island from those who call this community home.”
“Running for City Council is the next way I can show my appreciation and serve Grand Island,” Sheard said.
051320_PrimaryElection002_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection003_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection004_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection005_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection006_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection007_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection009_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection008_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection010_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection011_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection012_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection013_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection014_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection015_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection016_bjs.JPG
051320_PrimaryElection001_bjs.JPG
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.