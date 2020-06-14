Trees, a swing set, a shed and a well-trimmed lawn are not common features of a typical gym.
But, for a group of creative Grand Island women these are all features of an excellent solution to exercising during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When social distancing measures caused First-Faith United Methodist Church to close its doors, the free step aerobics class that typically met at the building found itself with nowhere to work out.
Yet, motivated by a lifelong commitment to exercising and staying in shape, instructor Chyna Hayes remained determined to continue holding the class.
“I have taught this class for 15 years,” Hayes said. “Fitness is a lifelong responsibility. Its a lifestyle. It is just what I do.”
Turing 70 this summer, Hayes said she is constantly working to improve herself.
“Its a great time to be in the best shape of my life,” Hayes said.
Hayes said her motivation increased after the death of her older sister at 70.
“My sister had diabetes,” Hayes said. “Her 70th birthday was her last. I want 70 to be my best year yet.”
Motivated and determined, Hayes started teaching the class from First-Faith United Methodist’s parking lot. However, the church parking lot was not quite right for the group.
“It was too windy,” group member Jeanette Krajewski said.
Hayes also noted that the church parking lot did not provide much shade.
Back in the same situation as before, Hayes started brainstorming new solutions.
With a large yard featured on three Grand Island garden walks, Hayes decided to begin hosting the class in her backyard.
“We needed a big space with no cost,” Hayes said. “I believe in getting outside. ... It’s a convenient location and we just have to work around the tree roots.”
Since then, the group of 10-12 women have been meeting in Hayes’ backyard three times a week for an hourlong step aerobics class.
“It is important to get vitamin D, sunshine and exercise,” Hayes said. “We are out when it is chilly and we are out in the heat.”
“Its good for you mentally and physically,” Krajewski said. “It’s really fun and it is fresh air.”
The group has also made sure to put some precautions in place. Given the threat of COVID-19 and the warm start to June, participants bring their own equipment, go at their own paces and spread out around Hayes’ yard.
“I always tell them to do what they can do,” Hayes said. “Everyone knows to go at their own pace.”
“Chyna is good at stressing do what you can handle,” Krajewski said.
In addition to the benefits that come with working out, the group offers a diverse, tight-knit community of women.
Krajewski said she originally started attending the group three years ago because her daughter took her, but she really enjoys the camaraderie shared of the group.
With ages of participants ranging from 20 to 70, the camaraderie is evident from the moment they arrive and step out of their vehicles. During the class, the light-hearted group shares jokes and encouragement with one another.
The dynamic group and Hayes’ eclectic taste in music makes the hourlong full-body workout go by quickly.
At the conclusion of the workout, some group members linger, conversing more before leaving with smiles.
Hayes said she looks forward to when the church will be reopened and the group can resume indoor classes which are open to the public.
However, in the mean time, Hayes’ backyard will remain the site of the most unique gym in Grand Island.
