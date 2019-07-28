AURORA — The first day of June in 1988 was also the first day of a long relationship between Donna Fisher and Central Community College’s adult education program in Aurora.
It began with a request for her to serve on an advisory board and as the additional teacher the GED program needed.
Since then, she has helped numerous people who didn’t graduate from high school but have decided they want to earn their high school diploma. CCC’s GED program helps them prepare for the four tests they must pass in language arts, social sciences, science and mathematics.
The position was a natural for Fisher, a public school teacher who taught everything from kindergarten to fourth grade. Her career includes 34 years as a fourth-grade teacher for Aurora Public Schools.
Teaching was something she shared with her late husband, Henry “Hank” Fisher, who was a high school business teacher. They also shared responsibilities on the farm where they built their house.
When asked how two teachers ended up buying a farm, Fisher said, “I grew up on a farm. Our farm here is only two miles out of town with a pasture. We had cows, and I took care of them until last summer.”
The farm she grew up on was in Hershey, where she attended and then graduated from Hershey High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from Kearney State College.
Her education prepared her well for teaching students of any age, but the Aurora fourth-graders and the CCC GED students came with their own set of challenges. She didn’t have to discipline the adults or tell them to “sit down,” but she often had to encourage them to keep working toward their educational goals.
“I like working with and helping adults,” she said, “but the challenge was to keep them coming to class. Some of them would give up too easy.”
It was a challenge Fisher enjoyed, but it’s one coming to an end as she retires and the GED program in Aurora closes.
Her retirement will include several activities she already enjoys: playing bridge several times a week, taking care of the farm and occasionally subbing at Aurora Public Schools. She also can spend time in Springfield with her son, Kyle; daughter-in-law, Phyllis; and grandson Travis, who is a high school senior with plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“Central Community College’s adult education program will miss Donna,” Ann Chambers, CCC adult education director, said.
“She was dedicated to her students and helped over 60 adults pass their GED tests. The GED/high school diploma creates opportunities for employment and post-secondary education. We thank Donna for providing this support to our students.”
Individuals in the Aurora area who want to earn their high school diploma can take the classes at CCC-Grand Island. They must be at least 16 years old and have either officially withdrawn from a Nebraska school or completed home-schooling. For more information, go to www.cccneb.edu/ae or contact Chambers at (308) 398-7446 or achambers@cccneb.edu.