Nebraska Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse have joined 12 of their Senate colleagues in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), requesting additional funds be allocated to the biofuel industry through the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) during the unprecedented economic circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
In their letter, the senators said, “As the country follows the advice of local and state governments and remain at home, motor fuel use has rapidly decreased. The decrease in fuel consumption has left production facilities little choice but to idle production or close completely.”
In Nebraska, there are 25 ethanol plants capable of producing more than 2 billion gallons of ethanol. The majority of the ethanol plants are located in small towns and are important employers to the community. Area towns, such as Hastings, Aurora, Ord, Wood River, Ravenna and others, have ethanol plants.
Nebraska is the nation’s third-largest corn producer. More than 40% of the state’s corn crop goes to ethanol production. This year farmers plan to plant 10.5 million acres of corn in Nebraska, which could produce a crop of more than 1.8 billion bushels.
The senators told the USDA that farm income and prices for corn and other crop commodities are directly linked to the health of the renewable fuel industry.
“Ethanol plants use 40% of all corn grown in the United States,” the letter said. “Among other feedstocks, biodiesel and renewable diesel producers currently use over 8 billion pounds of soybean oil a year, creating demand that adds 13% to the cash price of a bushel of soybeans.”
The senators told the USDA that they have seen a “significant drop in the price of corn and soybeans because of the decline in demand.”
“Keeping plants open is vital for our states, and we ask that you use the authority given by Congress to assist the biofuel industry during extremely difficult times,” the senators wrote. “We are supportive of the proposals the biofuel industry has put forward to reimburse feedstocks and also believe that adding additional CCC funds to the Higher-Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program will drive future biofuel demand.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and the Economic Stabilization (CARES) Act provided an additional $14 billion to the CCC to help stabilize, support and protect farm income and prices while also maintaining balanced and adequate supplies of agricultural commodities.
