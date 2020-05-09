With America’s meat packing industry struggling with the impact of COVID-19 with its employees, the industry is also facing allegations of anticompetitive behavior in the beef supply chain.
Recently, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, called for an investigation into those allegations.
“Right now, we are seeing great prices for the packers,” Fischer said. “I understand that markets cycle up and down but when you have such a discrepancy in prices compared to the family farmer working on his ranch to produce that critter which is going to end up as a good steak, that needs to be looked into.”
Fischer said she wants to make sure “we have a supply chain that works well for all participants — and we also want to make sure we have good protein on our shelves.”
Fischer said she has taken steps in recent months to protect Nebraska agriculture and ensure integrity in the beef supply chain. This week, she supported a letter written by 10 state attorneys general calling for the Department of Justice to investigate potential anticompetitive activity in the cattle industry.
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson was part of that group urging the DOJ to pursue a federal investigation into suspected national price fixing by meat packers in the cattle industry.
In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, the Attorneys General expressed concern over the likelihood of manipulation of the market for processed beef. The four largest meatpacking companies control more than 80% of the beef processing in the United States. The shelf price of beef is exceptionally high, while cattle prices are low and continue to dive. The concern over market manipulation has increased with beef prices reaching record levels as consumers stockpile meat in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but cattle prices remain low and are decreasing.
The Attorneys General said the pricing margins are a sign meatpackers are using their ability to control the market for processed beef and take advantage of the situation in a manner that could violate the federal antitrust law. In addition to harming cattle producers, this potentially illegal practice hurts consumers nationwide, many of whom are themselves struggling because of loss of employment and reduced incomes.
Peterson and the other Attorneys General believe the situation warrants a full federal investigation because the alleged anticompetitive conduct harms consumers and cattle ranchers across the United States.
“We are specifically asking the Department of Justice to lead a thorough examination of the competitive dynamics of this industry,” Peterson and the other attorney generals said. “Now, more than ever, we need to dedicate our collective resources to promote competition and protect consumers.”
Fischer also wrote to Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee leadership calling for a public hearing to examine competition and claims of possible market manipulation. Consequently, Chairman Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., wrote their own letter to the DOJ calling for investigations into potential anticompetitive activity.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., introduced the Farm System Reform Act in the Senate last year and similar legislation has been now filed in the House.
Booker said the COVID-19 crisis has “laid bare the hyper concentration of our food system, in which a few large multinational corporations exert a stranglehold over supply. For example, four companies control nearly 85% of the U.S. beef market. Pork and chicken supply are similarly consolidated.”
According to Booker, such concentration makes the food chain “extremely fragile.”
The Farm System Reform Act would reform the system by cracking down on the monopolistic practices of multinational meatpackers and corporate integrators, placing a moratorium on new factory farms, and investing heavily in more sustainable food production (which is proving to be the most resilient during the pandemic).
“Our food system was not broken by the pandemic and it was not broken by independent family farmers,” Booker said. “It was broken by large, multinational corporations like Tyson, Smithfield and JBS that, because of their buying power and size, have undue influence over the marketplace and over public policy.”
The Nebraska based Organization for Competitive Markets is calling for the breakup of the “Big Four” meatpacking companies: Cargill, JBS, National Beef and Tyson, who OMC said control over 85% of the United States beef supply. OMC said that recent packing plant closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused supply-chain disruptions that have had severely harmful consequences for producers, including meatpacking workers, farmers, and ranchers.
“What the COVID-19 pandemic response has shown us is that the biggest links in our food supply chain are the weakest,” said Ben Gotschall, interim executive director of OCM. “In the interest of our economic, food and national security, the United States needs to remove these weak links by breaking up the Big Four meatpackers and taking steps to ensure that we never again reach today’s harmful level of market concentration.”
OCM’s suggestions come at the same time Senate and House members are calling for antitrust investigations into the meatpacking industry as well as a moratorium on agribusiness mergers.
“The United States needs to move toward a more decentralized food system — a system based on fair, transparent, and competitive markets so that we can have more farmers and ranchers on the land, producing food with more value in more places,” Gotschall said. “Consumers and producers alike can benefit from a system designed not to extract profits for a few large corporations, but to enrich our rural and urban communities and nourish our nation’s people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.