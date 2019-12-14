Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has introduced the Real MEAT Act to end what she said is deceptive labeling practices for alternative protein products.
Fischer’s bill would clarify the definition of beef for labeling purposes, eliminate consumer confusion resulting from misbranding, and ensure the federal government is able to enforce the law.
“Beef is derived from cattle — period. Under the USDA, beef undergoes a rigorous inspection and labeling process, but plant-based protein products that mimic beef and are sometimes labeled as beef, are overseen by the FDA instead.” Fischer said.
She said the imitation beef products are not held to the same food safety and labeling standards as beef.
“Americans deserve to know what’s on their dinner plate,” she added. “The Real MEAT Act will protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices and bring transparency to the grocery store.”
Nebraska Cattlemen President Ken Herz said his organization applaud Fischer for her leadership.
“Real beef, raised by actual farmers and ranchers in the state of Nebraska creates $13.8 billion total economic impact to our state,” he said. “Protecting the legacy of these farmers and ranchers by ensuring imitation proteins do not capitalize on beef’s good name and reputation is, and will continue to be, a priority for the Nebraska Cattlemen.”
National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Jennifer Houston added, “It’s clear that fake-meat companies are continuing to mislead consumers about the nutritional merits and actual ingredient composition of their products.”
Houston said Fischer’s legislation would end deceptive labeling of fake meat products and allow cattle producers to compete on a level playing field.
The NCBA found in a study that 55% of consumers did not understand that “plant-based beef” wasn’t beef at all, but instead an entirely vegan or vegetarian product.
Fischer said her bill would help to clear the confusion by codifying a definition of beef for labeling purposes and allowing the USDA to take action against misbranded products.
The Real MEAT Act would codify the definitions of “beef” and “beef products.” It would further ensure that imitation meat products have the word “imitation” in the same size and prominence immediately before or after the name of the food and a statement clearly indicating that the product does not contain meat.
It would strengthen the government’s ability to enforce the law by requiring that the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) submit notice within 60 days to the Secretary of Agriculture if a product is found to be mislabeled as beef. If HHS fails to do so, the Secretary of Agriculture would be allowed to treat the product as mislabeled.
Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau President, called Fischer’s bill an “important piece of legislation provides additional transparency to consumers and restores labeling integrity for plant-based products.”
“Nebraska is ‘The Beef State’ and while we fully support consumers being able to purchase whatever food products they wish, they must also know that when a product label uses words like ‘beef’ it was derived from cattle and not from plants,” Nelson said.
