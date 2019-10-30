U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced that her staff will hold local office hours in Adams and Hall counties on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

These office hours serve as an opportunity for constituents to meet personally with Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level.

Josh Jelden, Fischer’s Central Nebraska constituent services and outreach representative, will hold local office hours at the times and locations below:

— Hastings Public Library, Room A – Second Floor, 314 N. Denver Ave., 10 to 11 a.m.

— Grand Island Public Library, Room A, 1124 W. Second St., 1 to 2 p.m.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments