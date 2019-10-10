Area residents will wake up to the season’s first widespread sub-freezing temperatures Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
A freeze warning is in effect from the National Weather Service in Hastings from 7 p.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday as sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 to 30 degrees are expected, with the overall-coldest readings north and west of the Tri-Cities.
A hard freeze occurs when the temperature reaches 28 degrees or lower for at least a few hours. It usually means that many types of plants and most seasonal vegetation will be destroyed.
Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day, dropping into the 20s and 30s by late Thursday afternoon. The weather service said cold temperatures, combined with winds gusting to 45 mph, will bring wind chill values into the teens later today. Little, if any, accumulating wintry precipitation is expected, although a light dusting of snow or sleet and a bit of patchy freezing drizzle cannot be ruled out between this afternoon and early Friday morning, the weather service said.
Central Nebraska is on the south end of a major winter storm that is impacting portions of western Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota. Prior to the cold weather coming into the area, there has been light rain that brought about a half-inch of precipitation to Grand Island. With the temperature expected to fall to around 32 degrees late Thursday afternoon, that light rain could become freezing rain. Along with cold temperatures, it will be windy, with a north northwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Overnight, there was a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m. The low was expected to be around 25 degrees, with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Friday’s high will be near 40 degrees, with a west northwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Friday night’s low will be around 27 with west winds from 10-15 mph.
By Saturday, it will be sunny with a high near 56, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night’s low will be around 29.
Sunday will see a high near 57 and low around 33. On Monday, the high will be near 61 with a overnight low around 37.
So far this month, Grand Island has seen nearly an inch of rain, pushing the yearly precipitation total to nearly 36 inches, which is more than 12 inches above the 30-year average.
After a cold start for October, temperatures had been in the 70s prior to the winter storm cold front moving into the area. That allowed for area farmers to checkup on harvest before it began to rain and the temperatures started to plunge.
Earlier this week, USDA reported that Nebraska corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 20 fair, 56 good, and 17 excellent. Corn mature was 74 percent, behind 91 last year and 85 for the five-year average. Harvested was 12 percent, behind 22 last year and 17 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 21 fair, 62 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 86 percent, behind 95 last year and 93 average. Harvested was 14 percent, well behind 35 last year, and behind 30 average.
Winter wheat planted was 88 percent, near 85 both last year and average. Emerged was 41 percent, behind 56 last year and 60 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 16 fair, 66 good, and 15 excellent. Sorghum mature was 75 percent, behind 88 last year and 82 average. Harvested was 4 percent, behind 22 last year and 17 average.
