By mid-March, the sandhill crane migration was at the peak of its season, with more than a half million birds along the Platte River in south Central Nebraska.
The March weather for crane viewing has been spectacular compared to last year’s weather disaster that caused massive flooding throughout the area.
This year was looking good. And then, just like that, it wasn’t.
The problem this year is not the weather, but the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has closed down the Crane Trust Nature and Visitor Center for a second year, keeping thousands of visitors from throughout the world from coming to the Grand Island area for one of nature’s most spectacular migrations on the planet.
According to Crane Trust officials, the crane migration peaked early this year due to the above normal temperatures. Their data also indicated a ”relatively sustained peak, given the most recent count, which is not surprising given weather,” which was above average.
While there are a number of ways to experience the crane migration, a popular method is having about 30 people gather together in the early morning hours and before sunset in a viewing blind near the river where the cranes roost. This year, the Crane Trust added another viewing blind in anticipation of increased public interest in viewing the crane migration.
The Crane Trust has typically hosted visitors from more than 55 countries every year for migration season.
The cranes start arriving in late February from their winter grounds in Texas and New Mexico, stopping here to roost and fatten themselves up for several weeks before flying north to their breeding grounds in Canada, Alaska and Siberia.
Last year, at this time, the Crane Trust was closed for the first week of March because of the severe cold and snow the area was experiencing. Even the birds were late coming. Then there was massive flooding throughout the area after a sudden burst of warm weather melted the snow and brought heavy rain.
The cranes finally started to flock to the area later in March as numbers approached 700,000. While the Crane Trust did open its facilities for crane viewing at that time, the amount of visitors was down because of the flooding.
So 2020 is the second year there has been a major disruption during crane migration season.
”We are in the midst of an historic moment, one unlike any other we’ve seen in nearly 40 years of combined nonprofit experience,” said Chuck Cooper, Crane Trust CEO. ”This nation has been through moments when we felt our lives and our country were never going to be the same. In the end, we dealt with the situation through courage and by coming together.”
Cooper said the Crane Trust looks forward to greeting thousands of friends who come and see the cranes.
”I often joke that there are actually two migrations: the sandhill cranes and the people who love them as we do,” he said.
Cooper said the month of March is critical to the Crane Trust’s success as an organization.
”We do the majority of our fundraising during March when the cranes are here, ” he said. ”The generosity of our friends has allowed us to protect over 25,000 acres along the Big Bend reach of the Platte River during our 40-plus years of existence. This is difficult and tiring work, but it is also fulfilling to see miles of natural prairie re-established with all the hundreds of species that belong there.”
Because the last two seasons have experienced major disruptions in the operation of the Crane Trust, Cooper said they are seeking financial support.
”This is the second consecutive year our funding has been interrupted in March,” he said, ”In 2019 it was because of terrible weather and flooding the first two weeks of March; and of course this year we had to cancel crane season because of the virus.”
Cooper said the Crane Trust has 12 full-time staff members who not only serve the public, but conduct ”cutting edge science that allows our land management staff to do their important work of creating and protecting the habitat that the sandhill cranes and all the other species need to survive.”
A special donation to their efforts can be given by going to https://cranetrust.org/how-to-help/.
”The year ahead will be challenging, but with your help we can continue our work on behalf of whooping cranes, sandhill cranes and other migratory species,” Coooer said.
All donors of $250 or more will receive a special book filled with 10 years of the best crane season photographs taken at the Crane Trust. Cooper said it is a limited edition collection that will never be printed again.
He thanked those who have already donated and those who will make donations.
”Your generosity and support will help us to carry our organization and mission into the future and will leave a lasting impact for generations to come,” Cooper said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.