First National Bank of Omaha awarded grants to two Grand Island programs, the bank announced Tuesday.

The following grants were awarded to organizations in the Grand Island area:

— $5,000 – Literacy Council of Grand Island: provides multifaceted literacy instruction to increase employment opportunities.

— $12,000 – Multicultural Coalition: provides funding to equip Central Nebraska’s workforce with skills crucial to attaining employability or reaching the next level in upward career advancement.

In all, First National Bank of Omaha awarded $717,000 in community development grants to 33 organizations across Nebraska and western Iowa. The grants, which support programs focused on educated workforce initiatives that will help strengthen individual core competencies and lead to improving personal economic self-sufficiency, mark the bank’s final disbursement of grant funding for the year.

