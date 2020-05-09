First National Bank of Omaha has awarded community development grants of $10,000 to Heartland United Way and $5,000 to Hope Harbor in Grand Island.
These awards are part of more than $3 million in community development grants and impact investments to 27 organizations in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, providing relief to individuals and businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Alec Gorynski, vice president of Community Development and Corporate Philanthropy, said FNBO’s response to the pandemic is in line with the bank’s community investment strategy by focusing on housing, workforce and small business stability to get through this crisis.
“During this pandemic, our community focus remains strong and FNBO is committed to doing its part to mitigate the financial impact of this virus on our communities,” Gorynski said. “Therefore, we are providing financial support to nonprofit organizations that are addressing both the short-term needs and long-term impact to individuals and small businesses.”
The first round of grants supports organizations providing housing stability programs. With businesses closing or unable to operate at full scale, workers are seeing hours cut and being furloughed or laid off. This may leave individuals and families unable to pay mortgage or rent and struggling to stay in their homes. These grants are being awarded to nonprofit organizations that are helping families remain stable and healthy in their homes by providing financial assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities and other needs, such as food and living expenses.
In addition, Gorynski said FNBO has contributed $2.75 million in impact investments into community loan funds across the bank’s footprint that are providing small businesses with COVID-19 relief loans.
He also announced another round of grants, to be awarded later this spring, will focus on workforce stability. With the surge in unemployment and the changing employment market, many individuals may not have the skills and capabilities to easily re-enter the workforce when the crisis is over. These grants will be awarded to organizations providing individuals with essential workforce development services to enhance their chances for employment. For more information, visit www.fnbo.com/community/
First National Bank of Omaha has offices in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas, including two locations in Grand Island.
