With spring early this year on Thursday, it was ushered in by early morning rains and thunderstorms that brought .40 of an inch of rain to Grand Island by noon. As the first day of spring progressed, a cold front was moving in and was expected to bring snow and rain with an overnight low of 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
Much of the rain fell in the Grand Island, Hastings and Aurora area. Hastings had .59 of an inch and Aurora .34 of an inch by noon. Other parts of the area received lesser amounts as Kearney received .05 of an inch and less than a tenth of an inch of rain was recorded in other area communities by noon, such as Ord, Greeley and Loup City.
That brought Grand Island’s precipitation total to around 1.20 inches. Last year, in mid-March on March 13 and 14, Grand Island received 3.67 inches of precipitation, including 2 inches of snow. Warmer temperatures melted the heavy snow cover after a bitter cold February. With the ground frozen and not able to absorb the snow melt and rain, areas rivers and creeks were inundated with water causing massive flooding.
This year, in mid-March, last year’s flooding headlines were put on the back burner as the area was engulfed in a new crisis with the ongoing effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Most of the northern and western area of Nebraska had either a winter weather advisory or a winter storm warning for the overnight hours into Friday to greet them on spring’s first day. Some areas of Nebraska were under a blizzard warning.
In Grand Island, on Thursday there were chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, along with patchy fog. As the thermometer begins to drop in the early evening hours, winds are expected to be north northeast at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
By 10 p.m., what was rain is expected to turn to snow, but then gradually begin to tapper off. The thermometer was expected to dip to 15 degrees, which would be a nearly a 30 degree difference from the night before. Snow accumulation was expected to be less than one inch.
Going into Friday, it will be much colder with a high near 30. Wind chill values will between zero and 10 as there will be a north wind at 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph by the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night’s low will be around 18.
Temperatures will get back up into the 40s on Saturday as there will be a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday night’s low will be around 26.
On Sunday, there will be a slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. The high will be near 51 with a 20 percent chance of precipitation. The overnight low will be around 35.
Temperatures will be in be in the upper 50s on Monday with a 20 percent chance of rain and a 40 percent chance of rain Monday night. There will be a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday with a high of near 60.
