HASTINGS – Community leaders have teamed up to plan a week of events to celebrate the diversity of Hastings and the 10th anniversary of the Hastings Cultural Festival.
“Cultural Connect Week,” from Nov. 11 to 17, is a joint effort among the Center for Rural Affairs, Hastings Multicultural Association, YWCA of Adams County and Hastings College.
“One way to celebrate our small towns is to support cultural festivals in rural communities,” said Gladys Godinez, community organizer with the Center for Rural Affairs. “Festivals teach us something new about our neighbors, strengthen our relationships, and foster community pride by bringing people together from all walks of life.”
Activities are planned for all ages, including training for those who serve immigrant communities, a PBS showing of “Go Luna Go!,” folkloric dance performance and classes, an interfaith conversation, a poetry slam and the Hastings Cultural Festival.
“This week will be intentional in growing the Hastings community in becoming more inclusive and understanding of all of their members,” Godinez said. “In addition to the week of activities, community leaders are starting an inclusion committee to focus on active steps to continue to make Hastings a welcoming and inclusive community.”
The inclusion committee will begin with the Cultural Connect Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 15.
A full list of events are listed below, and can be found online at Facebook.com/HastingsCulturalConnect. All events are open to the public.
Events
- Train the Trainer: For service providers to help and support immigrant populations
Monday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to noon
Hastings Public Library, 314 N Denver Ave.
Register by emailing joseline@immigrantlc.org
Hosts: Immigrant Legal Center and Hastings Public Library
- ‘Let’s Go Luna!’ Showing and activity
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 5:30 p.m. pizza, 6 p.m. activity, 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. film
Hastings Museum, 1330 N Burlington Ave.
Hosts: NET/PBS and Hastings Museum
- Connecting Across Beliefs - Interfaith Conversation by Tri-Faith Initiative
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W 2nd St.
Hosts: First Presbyterian Church Hastings and Nebraska Appleseed
- Raices de mi Pueblo Performance
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 4:30 p.m.
Central Community College - Hall Student Union, 550 S. Technical Blvd.
Hosts: Raices de mi Pueblo and Central Community College
- Raices de mi Pueblo Folkloric Dance Class
Thursday, Nov. 14, 4:30 p.m.
Central Community College - Dawson Building - Gymnasium, 550 S. Technical Blvd.
Hosts: Raices de mi Pueblo and Central Community College
- Cultural Connect Luncheon
Friday, Nov. 15, 11:30 a.m.
YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St.
Hosts: YWCA of Adams County, Hastings Multicultural Association, and Center for Rural Affairs
- Cultural Connect Poetry Slam
Saturday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m.
First Street Brewery, 119 N St. Joseph Ave.
Hosts: First Street Brewery and Nebraska Writers Collective
- 10th Anniversary of the Hastings Cultural Festival
Sunday, Nov. 17, 1 to 4 p.m.
Hastings College - Kiewit Gymnasium, 715 E. Seventh St.
Hosts: Hastings College, Hastings Multicultural Association, and YWCA of Adams County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.