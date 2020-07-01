It won’t exactly be a dud, but fireworks shows this year in Grand Island will be greatly limited because of issues stemming from the coronavirus.
The annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Fonner Park won’t take place. In addition, block parties built around fireworks will be curtailed because the city is not issuing permits to barricade streets.
‘Not appropriate’ to ask
Alan Usher, who organizes the fireworks show at Fonner Park, didn’t feel comfortable asking businesses and individuals for contributions this year.
“A lot of these businesses have had to lay people off because of COVID and make some very, very tough decisions,” Usher said. It’s “very hard to ask people to give money when they’ve had to go ahead and put families and people out of work. I just didn’t feel like it was appropriate.”
In normal years, GI Family Radio and eight or 10 other sponsors pay for the fireworks show. Those individuals and companies are good people and “good local businesses” that care about the community, he said.
“It may have been a year where we could have used those fireworks more than ever.”
But Usher didn’t feel like having a fireworks show was “the right thing to do as a community.”
While he is the owner and CEO of GI Family Radio, the fireworks spectacular is not presented by GI Family Radio. He thinks of the show as more of a community event. During the Fonner Park displays, the radio stations broadcast music synchronized with the fireworks.
No block parties this year
Every year, people in the South Street and Sun Valley neighborhoods combine to have a large fireworks party after the Fonner Park show. That effort will be limited this year because the city of Grand Island isn’t allowing streets to be blocked. In normal years, the people in the southeast Grand Island area have two intersections blocked off נat South Street and Sun Valley Drive, and Pleasant View Drive and South Street.
If the permits were issued, it would be difficult to enforce the state’s directed health measures, said Public Works Director John Collins.
If only one group sought a permit, it probably would be allowed. But block parties are popular.
This time of the year, the city issues 20 or 30 such permits, Collins said. The big nights for street closures are July Fourth and National Night Out.
On Monday, Hall County will enter Phase 3, in which more people will be allowed to gather. But the gathering rule still sits in Phase 2, “which is pretty restrictive,” he said.
City leaders discussed the block party issue at length. “We were trying really hard to try to make things normal. But this isn’t a normal time,” Collins said. “We waited as long as we could, and then this was the only way that we could go. We were hoping that we would get to Phase 4 before we hit this.”
The coronavirus has had an effect on at least one local fireworks stand. The Platte River Cosmopolitan Club fireworks trailer is set up, as usual, in the parking lot of the Central District Health Department. But a sign says the stand is not open this year because of COVID-19.
Riverside Golf Club will have its annual fireworks show Friday night for the benefit of just its members.
