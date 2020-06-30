HASTINGS — Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC Cadillac will host a fireworks show on Friday in Hastings.
According to Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC Cadillac business development manager Diane Dube, the idea for the event came after George and Jerry Spady saw an opportunity to give back to the community.
“There are no fireworks shows in the Hastings area,” Dube said. “The Spadys like to give back to the community. This was important to them.”
The inaugural Jerry Spady Fireworks Show will be free to the public and will include live entertainment, food vendors and activities for children.
The festivities will begin at 11 a.m. Friday with inflatable play equipment for children. The inflatables will be open until 8 p.m.
The live entertainment featuring members of local bands will start at 5 p.m.
Food vendors, including Tropical Sno and Tony’s Tacos, also will be available starting at 5.
Then, beginning at 10, the fireworks display will take place at the Spady Pond.
Dube said she expects the display to last 30 to 45 minutes.
She also said there will be no limit on the number of people who can attend, but those in attendance will be asked to adhere to current COVID-19 state mandated guidelines.
“We will ask that people limit groups to eight people and keep the 6-foot distance,” Dube said. “There will be plenty of space to spread out. We will clear both lots of inventory and people will be able to sit there.”
There also will be seating on the berm across from the dealership.
In addition to COVID-19 guidelines, Dube said attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
No private fireworks are allowed at the event.
According to Dube, the dealership also will be providing handicap parking during the event in the staff lot. Parking along the highway will be prohibited.
