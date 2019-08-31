Saturday morning was overcast and cool after overnight rains left more puddles of water on the grounds of the Nebraska State Fair.
Among the workers sweeping up water was Todd Shelton, operations manager of the 3M Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge that was to take place at the fair later that morning.
For the competition, which has been a regular part of the Nebraska State Fair for five years, firefighters from Grand Island and around Central Nebraska will go through a grueling obstacle course. The obstacle course comprises various challenges that a firefighter goes through every day on the job. While it’s a timed event, this time they aren’t racing the clock to save lives or property. But still, the firefighters are giving it the same kind of focus as they do every day in fighting fires.
Shelton and his crew came into Grand Island Friday to begin setting up the course for Saturday’s and Sunday’s competition.
Shelton said the course is designed to reflect the kind of obstacles firefighters face every day on the job.
“They have people, and they have to move apparatus to protect lives,” he said. “This (the competition) is a way for the public to physically see it versus just hearing about it on the news.”
Shelton said in the job of fighting fires and saving lives, there are more things that firefighters have to deal with than the public can imagine.
What Shelton is talking about is PTSD or post traumatic stress disorder.
PTSD is a disorder in which a person has difficulty recovering after experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event. Firefighters are also emergency medical technicians. They deal with terrifying events daily.
The condition could last months or years, with triggers that can bring back memories of the trauma accompanied by intense emotional and physical reactions.
Symptoms of PTSD may include nightmares or unwanted memories of the trauma, avoidance of situations that bring back memories of the trauma, heightened reactions, anxiety or a depressed mood.
Shelton said the Firefighter Combat Challenge is an “avenue for firefighters to get rid of and learn to deal with some of that PTSD by creating a purpose.”
“With the Firefighter Combat Challenge or a physical competition where they are testing their skills, it gives them a reason to go into the gym,” he said.
Mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety, personality disorder, or PTSD, are issues first responders must deal with because of the nature of their jobs.
Most of the time, when they arrive at a fire or disaster scene there is chaos, instantaneous decisions to be made, and lives to be saved. While experience can prepare a firefighter, it never wholly deals with the many unknowns they face at a fire scene.
“They have no idea, but it is real,” Shelton said about first arriving at a fire or disaster scene and what firefighters have to face. “This (the Firefighter Combat Challenge) gives them a purpose and something to look forward to.”
He said it also gives them a sense of brotherhood and sisterhood.
“Firefighters from all around the country and the world come to these competitions,” Shelton said. “They find out that they are in the same position. It doesn’t matter what they look like or where they are from and who they are, they are all firefighters.”
There were about 20 departments represented at the Firefighters Combat Challenge on Saturday and Sunday.
Every step of the challenge involves the firefighters having to make quick decisions and do strenuous tasks in full-gear with a breathing apparatus performing tasks. It tests their strength and endurance every inch of the course.
On Sunday, the firefighter is challenged on the same course, but it becomes a timed relay event instead.
What is unique about the competition, Shelton said, is that the firefighters are not professional obstacle course racers, but your neighbors who have chosen a dangerous career that keeps a community safe.
Shelton said the firefighters participating in the challenge are also volunteers who are willing to work for their community beyond the job they do every day.
“These firefighters make a difference in their communities,” he said. “The firefighters have skills and resources that help others and organizations who are trying to do good things.”
Shelton said Saturday’s challenge was dedicated to cancer awareness.
“We have local firefighters who are dealing with cancer now,” he said. “It affects not only the person who is going through it but also the families. What you will find is that the brotherhood and sisterhood and the fire industry is standing up and saying, ‘We care. We’ve got your back, and we are here for you.’”