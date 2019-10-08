A fire at a four-plex Monday night at 615 Yund St. left the top half of the building a total loss, said Shift Commander Bryan Stutzman of the Grand Island Fire Department.
The lower half of the building received smoke and water damage.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 8:20 p.m.
Four people were home at the time of the fire.
One of those people, a man, was taken to CHI Health St. Francis. He was “not in good condition when we got him out,” Stutzman said. He was suffering from smoke inhalation and the heat. Stutzman declined to give the man’s name.
Stutzman said the fire wasn’t difficult to extinguish.
“We did what we call a blitz attack,” he said. “And then, of course, we did the search and rescue, and that’s when we pulled the guy out.”
The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Firefighters were on the scene until 12:30 or 1 a.m., Stutzman said.
According to real estate records, the building is owned by J & B Rentals.
