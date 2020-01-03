A fire this morning at 122 W. 14th St. did some “pretty extensive damage to the main floor” of the single-family home, says Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman of the Grand Island Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the fire at 6:55 a.m. Three people, including two adults, were home at the time, but no one was hospitalized. “No. They got out in plenty of time,” Stutzman said.
Firefighters are still looking into the cause of the fire, which started in the kitchen area.
The American Red Cross assisted the family, who is renting the home. According to real estate records, the home is owned by Elizabeth Santiago.
It wasn’t hard to extinguish the blaze. “No, we actually got a knockdown in about 15 minutes,” Stutzman said.
Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours, doing an overhaul and an investigation.
Fifteen firefighters reported to the fire, Stutzman said.
“It was a little cold, a little slick getting there.” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.