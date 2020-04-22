AURORA — A fire resulted in a complete loss of a shed in Aurora on Tuesday.

Aurora Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Cox said an older 30-by-60-foot shed on a farmstead at 210 A St. was engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The shed’s owner, Greg Kremer, said that nothing of value was stored in the shed, other than an old bailer, according to Cox.

The fire chief said that a controlled burn of tree limbs that got out of control led to the shed catching on fire.

