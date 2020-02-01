DANNEBROG — A fire destroyed a house just north of Dannebrog on Saturday afternoon.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured, according to a fire official.
The home was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. The fire started at about 4 p.m.
Volunteer fire departments from Dannebrog, Elba, Boelus, Cairo, Farwell, St. Paul and St. Libory responded to the fire.
Fire trucks shuttled between the fire and Dannebrog to fill up with water.
The fire official said crews responded fast to the fire but were unable to save the house.
