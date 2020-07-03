Celebrating Independence Day is a great American tradition. From barbecues to pool parties to stunning fireworks displays after sundown, July Fourth is a day of family fun.
For many families, fun after dark includes setting off fireworks. However, the excitement of lighting home fireworks comes with the risk of burns, eye injuries or even death.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2018, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 9,100 people for fireworks-related injuries. Furthermore, fireworks caused an estimated 19,500 reported fires, including 1,900 total structure fires, 500 vehicle fires and 17,100 outside and other fires. These fires resulted in an estimated five reported civilian deaths, 46 civilian injuries and $105 million in direct property damage.
In a typical year, the NFPA encourages the public to only attend public fireworks displays put on by trained professionals. Unfortunately, many public fireworks events around the country have been canceled. As such, NFPA is vigorously discouraging the use of consumer fireworks, recognizing the likelihood of such activities may increase in the absence of public displays.
“Each year the GIFD typically responds to a number of preventable fireworks-related emergencies,” says Grand Island Fire Chief Cory Schmidt in a news release. “If fireworks are in your Fourth of July celebration plans, please exercise caution and follow the recommended safety guidelines.”
The Grand Island Fire Department encourages residents to observe the following safety tips, which will help reduce or eliminate injuries related to fireworks use:
— Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
— Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.
— Adults should always supervise fireworks activities. Even sparklers pose a hazard for children. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 1,200 degrees נhot enough to melt some metals. Sparklers alone accounted for nearly one-half of all firework related injuries to children yo0unger than 5 and roughly one-quarter of all emergency room visits related to fireworks.
— Light only one firework at a time.
— Never carry fireworks in a pocket or shoot them off in metal or glass containers.
— Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse.
— Immediately back up a safe distance after lighting fireworks.
— Only use legal fireworks sold from Nebraska fireworks stands.
— Avoid buying fireworks packaged in brown paper as this is often a sign the fireworks were made for professional displays and could pose a danger to consumers.
— Always have a bucket of water and a charged water hose nearby in case of fire or other accidents. It is also a good idea to have a first-aid kit handy.
— Never try and relight fireworks that have not ignited.
— Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk of them running loose or getting injured.
— Never mix the consumption of alcohol and the lighting of fireworks.
— After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.