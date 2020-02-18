ST. PAUL — Five fire departments responded to a house fire early this morning at 213 Seventh St. in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded to the fire at 12:40 a.m. “Within five minutes after the call came out we started an aggressive interior and exterior attack on the structure,” says the department’s posting on Facebook.

The St. Paul firefighters battled icy conditions together with units from Elba, Boelus, Farwell and Dannebrog.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire “is presumably electrical in nature,” says the Facebook post.

The American Red Cross is assisting one adult and three children.

