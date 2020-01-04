2019 was a good year for Grand Island’s Railside District. Entering 2020, renovation of the community’s historic downtown district continues and new service, retail and entertainment businesses have opened, adding to its diversity.
Amy Schutte, owner of Bella Design & Decor, recently relocated her business to 110 E. Third St.
Bella Design & Decor is a home decor store that features unusual rustic interior pieces. A long-time hairstylist in Grand Island, Schutte brought her love for the American Southwest to Grand Island by opening Bella Design & Decor several years ago on Diers Avenue.
Her inventory grew to offer items such as cowhide rugs — as well as cowhide furniture items, rustic furniture, pottery and serape blankets. You might also find southwestern-style table runners, pillows and hand bags, hand-painted leather lampshades and iron lamps, and many other items.
As demand grew, Schutte knew she needed to expand. It would also be an opportunity to grow into what she envisioned her store to be.
“I have something for everyone,” she said.
Along with the Southwest decor, Schutte has also added rustic farmhouse styles of furniture along with rustic contemporary.
When an opportunity came to bring her business to Railside, Schutte grabbed at the chance.
“I am ecstatic about my move to Railside,” she said. “I’m excited about being a part of the Railside community. It not only provides me with a much larger space to showcase all of the unique goods that I have in the store, but I’m also able to capture a much larger audience with more foot traffic.”
With the move and larger space, Schutte said, comes “knowing a little bit more about the customers’ desire for a different style other than the Southwest style. I am now able to add other design styles into the store since the space is much larger.”
Schutte has also partnered up with the Santa Fe Olive Oil Co. of Santa Fe, N.M.
All of the extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar are sourced from Italy by the Santa Fe Olive Oil Co.
“It has been really popular and very successful in Santa Fe,” Schutte said. “I thought it could be an unique twist for the store to let people come in here and taste the olive oils and balsamic vinegars.”
Santa Fe’s mission and goal is to “bring people and communities from all around the world together through extra virgin olive oil.”
The company believes by educating communities about the real health benefits of extra virgin olive oil, and also teaching customers about quality, it is able to make a positive impact.
That is a philosophy Schutte also believes in.
She said the company is dedicated to providing only the world’s healthiest extra virgin olive oil. According to the company, its products contain triple the amount of anti-inflammatory properties. That translates into healthier olive oil for health-conscious consumers.
Schutte said Santa Fe Olive Oil purchases only from the top producers of extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar from around the world. Those products are available at Schutte’s store, along with a wide variety of infused flavors that includes rosemary, basil, garlic and red and green chilies.
Schutte said some people are taken back by the many different flavors of not only olive oil, but the balsamic vinegar she sells. She encourages her customers to try a variety of flavors.
“The reaction to the olive oil bar has been phenomenal,” Schutte said. “There is so much interest in it.”
She is also teaming up with the Central Community College Culinary Arts Department to give students the opportunity to teach classes once a month. The classes will deal with a lot of topics involving how to use olive oil in meal preparation.
“We are going to be going through and making some different recipes and do some hands-on things for people to (acclimate) them how to use the oils and the vinegars,” Schutte said.
Also with her new location, Schutte said she has been able to showcase her decorative painting skills in her new location.
“It really enhances the beauty of this old building,” Schutte said. “With the cooperation and willingness of my landlord, Dean Pegg, it is turning out to be quite amazing.”
Along with Bella Design & Decor, Schutte is continuing her hairstylist business, an industry she has been in for more than 20 years. She is a graduate of the Joseph’s School of Beauty when it was in downtown Grand Island.
“Dean was gracious enough to allow me to put my salon in the space as well to accommodate my clients,” Schutte said. “Some of them of have been my customers for almost 20 years.”
The building Bella Design & Decor now occupies was once the home of Williams Furniture.
“It has it own unique beauty as I believe the building to be over 100 years old,” she said. “I look forward to being able to help individuals design and decorate new spaces for their homes,” Schutte said.
For more information, call (308) 398-1212 or visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/belladesignanddecorgi.
