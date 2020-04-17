The Grand Island Public Library is planning a week’s worth of activities in observance of National Library Week, which runs April 19-25.
Beginning on Monday, “Story Times,” a virtual program for children, will be provided online at 10:30 a.m. by Celine Swan. A 20-30 minute story and quick craft are scheduled including: Monday, fun books by Mo Willems; Tuesday, baby, toddler and preschool Eric Carle books with a spring theme; Wednesday, “Pete the Cat” books by James Dean/Eric Litwin; Thursday, “Curious George” books by H.A. Rey; and Friday, books to make you laugh by Adam Rubin.
Book Fun Friday will start April 24. Patrons of all ages can post pictures with a book they have read lately and comment why they loved or hated it. Post this on www.facebook.com/gilibrary.
The library will be drawing from the postings and giving away coupons donated by Raising Cane’s. Winners will be announced on Mondays and coupons will be mailed to winners.
Beanstack, the library’s summer reading program software link and app, will be available starting at 8 a.m. April 21 for people of all ages to sign up at www.gilibrary.org, The theme is “Imagine Your Story.” This summer, the library will have an array of virtual programming for kids, teens and adults. The program will go live at 8 a.m. May 21, the kickoff date, and end July 31. Prizes will be awarded.
The Grand Island Public Library invites all community members to find the library at their place by visiting www.gilibrary.org to access virtual services and resources. While the library’s physical spaces may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the public can discover databases with e-books, audiobooks, e-magazines and movies; free tutoring help; learn 70 new languages including English; research materials, newspapers and resume templates; genealogy; job-searching; and business research — all from home. Patrons can check out Hoopla, OverDrive, Tutor.com (homework help), rbDigital, Hall County Historic Newspaper Digital Archives, Newsbank, Cypress Resume, ReferenceUSA and even get a virtual library card from the website link.
National Library Week is a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
For more information, call Celine Swan or Shaun Klee at (308) 385-5333.
