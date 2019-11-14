Volunteer firefighter Anthony Dush
St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department

The St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department shared the audio for volunteer firefighter, Anthony Dush's final call. 

Dush and another hunter were on a duck hunt traveling across the Sherman County Reservoir in a boat when it capsized, throwing both into the water. The other hunter swam to a nearby cabin and called for help.

"The final call for Firefighter Anthony Dush. We appreciate your dedication to the Fire Department and to the community. All of your brothers and sisters on the Department love and miss you. Thank you Anthony for all of the smiles you gave us and the homemade goose jerky you brought us.

We will take it from here brother.

RIP Firefighter Anthony Dush

Badge #5019"

