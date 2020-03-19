At pretrial conferences Thursday afternoon, the number of defendants on hand was unusually small, and people in the courtroom were spaced farther apart than normal.
Attorneys had consulted with their clients in advance, so the only defendants on hand were required to be there.
A pretrial hearing is normally attended by 25 defendants or more. But only about 10 people were on hand in Judge Andrew Butler’s District Court courtroom Thursday, said Hall County Attorney Marty Klein.
“People kept their distance from one another within the courtroom itself,” Klein said. “We had attorneys sitting in the jury box, two seats between them.”
People kept a 6-foot distance between them “where we could,” Klein said.
At the prosecutor’s table, he and another attorney kept an empty chair between them.
Attempts are being made to limit the number of trials, but some have taken place.
“Some contested hearings have been conducted while we come to some sort of plan as a state,” said District Court Judge Mark Young.
Judges have been encouraged to move or continue civil cases. Most of those have been continued for the past week or two.
“We’re not doing jury trials right now because that would mean having 40 to 80 people in the courtroom,” Young said, referring to the number of people present during jury selection.
Officials will wait to see how the coronavirus situation progresses before jury trials are rescheduled.
Young has continued one civil trial that was scheduled to take nine days. He said he believes some criminal cases also are being delayed.
The District Court hasn’t had a jury trial for more than two weeks.
In the county attorney’s office, people are good about not “invading each other’s space,” Klein said. If deputy attorneys aren’t feeling well, they stay home.
But overall, the mood is different. “We’re walking around, just a little apprehensive,” Klein said.
People in his office are in good spirits, which he appreciates.
But, he said, there is a tension. “You can just kind of feel it.”
A two-page letter from Mike Heavican, chief justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court, is posted on the courthouse door and inside the courthouse.
The letter concludes by stating that “no court shall close unless or until the Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court has issued an order declaring a nonjudicial day. However, courts and probation offices shall devise and implement emergency preparedness plans to carry out mission essential functions.”
Hall County Facilities Director Loren “Doone” Humphrey has told employees of the custodial company “what we need to have disinfected and cleaned every night,” going over and above their usual duties.
A number of offices have been supplied with spray that kills viruses for as long as 24 hours.
When the administration building and courthouse open in the morning, the anti-viral spray is applied to all the hand railings, door knobs, handles and restroom doors. The spray is also applied to counters where the public is served.
“Right now, our routine has been the same. People are coming to the counter. They get waited on. Their paperwork’s processed. We still, of course, are doing do all the other stuff we do electronically,” said Valorie Bendixen, clerk of the district court.
No one knows what’s going to happen. “And so we’re trying to consider all the contingencies — what can we do, how can we accessible? What’s the best bang for our buck? What do we need to really look at?”
The staff is putting a lot of time and effort into figuring out “how could we do this in a different way? How could we be creative?” Bendixen said.
That is happening a lot in addition to “what we’re regularly required to do. So there’s a lot of stress, like there is in everybody’s life.”
