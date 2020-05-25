Probably because of the coronavirus, many people who have stroke symptoms are refraining from going to the hospital, which can lead to permanent damage and disability.
Over the last two months, CHI Health St. Francis has seen a 50% decline in people coming to the emergency room for stroke care. Those who seek emergency treatment receive a CT scan and clot-dissolving treatments.
Physicians don’t know for sure that COVID-19 is the reason people are staying home, but they’re making that assumption.
Even with the pandemic, “if you’re having a stroke and you don’t get to the ER, your chance of a complete recovery is significantly lower” than if you go to the ER and receive clot-dissolving medications, said Dr. Joshua Anderson, who is director of neurosurgery and stroke at St. Francis.
The medical community has spent two decades trying to educate people about stroke symptoms, Anderson said.
In spite of those efforts, the reaction of some people is still, “Oh, I woke up with my arm and face not working right or drooling, and I guess I’ll just go take a nap and see if it gets better,” he said.
If you choose to go that route, “You’ve just burned your whole window to get any kind of treatment that can reverse the death of the brain cells from the stroke,” Anderson said.
That damage is permanent. If people are having signs of a stroke, “that should be evaluated emergently and if they stay home with it, there’s not a chance to fix anything after that,” he said.
COVID-19 plays some role in people shying away from medical treatment. Offices are now calling people about setting up appointments for surgery because nonemergency operations are now allowed again.
“There’s plenty of people that are unwilling to come in even at this point, because they’re worried about the coronavirus,” Anderson said. “And I assume that’s why they’re staying home.”
People also seem reluctant to call 911. Over the last couple months, 39% of people who’ve come to St. Francis for stroke care have traveled by private vehicle, rather than an ambulance.
It’s important that potential strike victims call 911. When an ambulance goes to get those people, crew members notify the emergency room that they’re bringing in a stroke patient. The patient is then taken directly from the ambulance to the CT scanner, saving time.
People brought in by private vehicle have to stop at the triage station and talk to a nurse. When nurses determine that the symptoms look like a stroke, “They do the stroke alert. By that point, the patient’s already burned up maybe half an hour or even an hour of time where their brain is dying from the stroke,” Anderson said.
Some people might be avoiding ambulance rides because of fear of catching the coronavirus.
That fear could be costing stroke victims brain cells.
Doctors can treat a stroke, “but we’re on a time crunch,” Anderson said. “The brain dies quickly.”
