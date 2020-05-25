Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXTENDED THE * FLOOD WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... NORTHEASTERN KEARNEY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 600 PM CDT TUESDAY. * AS OF LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON, CONSIDERABLE STANDING WATER AND LOWLAND FLOODING LINGERED WITHIN THIS AREA, ESPECIALLY WITHIN A SMALL ZONE CENTERED BETWEEN THE COMMUNITIES OF KENESAW, SHELTON, GIBBON AND HEARTWELL, WHERE AS MUCH AS 3 TO AROUND 8 INCHES OF RAIN FELL SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING. FORTUNATELY, VERY LITTLE ADDITIONAL RAIN IS EXPECTED WITHIN THIS AREA FOR SEVERAL DAYS, WHICH WILL ALLOW WATER LEVELS TO STEADILY SUBSIDE. HOWEVER, GIVEN THE LINGERING FLOODING ISSUES AT THIS TIME, THIS WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED OUT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT COULD EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... MAINLY RURAL AREAS NEAR GIBBON, SHELTON, KENESAW, JUNIATA, HEARTWELL AND PROSSER. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING STREAMS AND DRAINAGES... THIRTYTWO MILE CREEK, PRAIRIE CREEK, WEST BRANCH THIRTYTWO MILE CREEK, COTTONWOOD CREEK AND PAWNEE CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&