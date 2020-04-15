Many Grand Island and area residents have begun receiving their government stimulus checks this week.
With many people laid off or furloughed because of efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, the $1,200 check will come in handy to buy food, pay bills or meet other necessary needs as their regular source of income has been halted.
But the flow of money into people’s bank accounts can also ease the pain local businesses are experiencing as people stay at home and distance themselves from others to help stop the virus’ spread.
“Federal stimulus checks are starting to arrive,” said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce. “This could result in an infusion of dollars in the local economy.”
Johnson encourages people to “first and foremost” make sure they have their obligations taken care of — rent or house payment, utilities and food.
“Once necessities are met (for now and the immediate future), and if there is discretionary funding, please spend those dollars locally,” she said.
Many Grand Island businesses remain open and are observing the social distancing rule, while serving the public, whether it’s an appliance store, a vehicle repair shop or other small business.
“The point is to buy local every chance you get,” Johnson said. “We each have the opportunity to positively impact our local businesses and help them withstand this economic downturn.”
She said COVID-19 has been challenging on many fronts. One positive result, Johnson said, “is a greater understanding of the importance local businesses have within an eco-system.”
“Local businesses recirculate a greater share of every dollar in the local economy, as they create locally owned supply chains, pay local taxes, and invest in their employees,” Johnson said.
“Buying on the web creates almost no local benefit — just a few minutes’ work for the delivery person,” Johnson said.
She said local purchases also generate millions of dollars in local sales taxes that City of Grand Island uses for essential infrastructure projects, police and fire protection, EMT services, recreational opportunities and many other services.
“Sales taxes on items and services purchased locally help offset property taxes and ensure that essential services at the City are provided,” Johnson said. “The more we buy locally for personal and business reasons, the stronger our local economy becomes.”
Local businesses also play a vital societal role in funding everything from youth recreation, to local charities to vital public and private fundraisers.
“Local business owners are our neighbors, our sponsors for kids’ ball teams, the ‘go to’ people in the community when philanthropic projects are undertaken,” Johnson said.
She said many of Grand Island businesses are locally owned, whether they be small “mom and pop” operations or locally owned businesses, or a manufacturer that employs several dozen people.
And Johnson said, these are businesses who are struggling as people are told to stay home to help stop community spread.
“Whether it’s a restaurant, a lawn service or salon, small business owners (and their workforce) are feeling the effects of the regulations and guidelines associated with the fight against COVID-19,” Johnson said. “When businesses can’t open to serve their customers or clientele, their income stream drops to zero. And that impact is felt immediately and by many.”
