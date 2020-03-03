The Fed Ex Ground team won the People’s Choice division and MNO Hometown Market and Catering of Wood River took the Judges’ Choice division Saturday in the American Red Cross Chili Cook-off.

The Fed Ex Ground team was led by Jim Bruns. Also in the People’s Choice category, Grand Island Little Theatre finished second and MNO Hometown Market and Catering captured third place.

In the Judges’ Choice category, Texas Roadhouse took second and NaMaw’s Smokehouse Catering placed third.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments