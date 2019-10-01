A person died in a one-vehicle accident today involving a Rochester armored car on Highway 281 near Doniphan.
The accident happened just before 1 p.m., north of Platte River Drive. The accident scene was not far from Pump & Pantry and the Doniphan football field.
From an initial investigation, “it appears that the vehicle may have hydroplaned,” said Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.
The vehicle, which was heading north, wound up in the west ditch. There is a fairly steep grade in that area, Castleberry said.
The driver’s name is expected to be released early this evening.
