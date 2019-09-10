One person has died following an accident on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning.
In a Facebook post, the Hall County Sheriff’s office said it responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on the eastbound lane at mile marker 299, just west of the Wood River exit at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a black 2005 Ford F-150 in the ditch on the south side of the interstate.
The driver, Brian Gurule, 38, of Kearney, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said Gurule was east bound on I-80 when he lost control of his vehicle, went into the ditch and struck a tree.
Gurule was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Next of kin has been notified, the sheriff’s department said.
