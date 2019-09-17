Choice Family Health Care is hosting its third annual Fashion Show and Live Auction fundraiser to benefit the 501(c)(3) non-profit.
The 2019 Fashion Show and Live Auction is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Riverside Golf Club.
This event will feature local models with clothing and a pop-up boutique provided by local business Strut Boutique. The event will also include a photo booth, DJ, raffle and both live and silent auctions.
All funds raised stay local to help provide health care services to the community.
In the past 12-month period, Choice Family Health Care has provided services in both its Grand Island and Kearney locations to 2,121 individuals with more than 70% of these individuals receiving services on a sliding scale or no fee basis.
Choice Family Health Care is a non-profit, community-based clinic that aims to provide quality, affordable health care to those who need it most. Most of the patients receive publicly funded insurance, such as Medicaid, or are uninsured entirely. Most patients qualify for services at a reduced fee or no cost at all. Money raised and contributions help Choice Family Health Care provide the services.
For more information about Choice Family Health Care visit www.choicefamilyhealthcare.org. For more information on how to buy tickets for the 2019 Fashion Show and the silent auction items, go to the event web page at https://www.accelevents.com/e/2019FashionShowFundraiser
