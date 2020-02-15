President Donald Trump proposed budget for fiscal year 2021would make “steep” cuts to farm, food and rural development programs while providing additional funding for defense initiatives, according to the National Farmers Union,
Under Trump’s proposal, NFU said the U.S. Department of Agriculture would receive 8% less in discretionary funding in 2021 than 2020 and $57.7 billion less in mandatory funding by 2030. Some programs would be hit harder than others; it would cut spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — also known as food stamps — by $182 billion over the next 10 years. This would theoretically, NFU said, be achieved by both switching the flexible EBT card to a prepackaged “Harvest Box” as well as by tightening existing work requirements further.
The proposal, according to NFU, would also cut crop insurance and commodity program spending by 31%. Most of this would be achieved by limiting the maximum adjusted gross annual income eligibility threshold for crop insurance subsidies and commodity programs to $500,000 from $900,000.
Though National Farmers Union supports income limitations on farm programs to ensure they help the farmers in greatest need, the organization said it was frustrated these limitations did not apply to the recent Market Facilitation Program. They said the USDA doubled income limitations for MFP participants, enabling the “largest and wealthiest farmers to claim a significant portion of the available assistance.”
Other USDA agencies and programs would experience significant cuts as well, according to NFU. The budget would:
n Cut $9.15 billion from farm conservation programs over the next decade, while entirely eliminating the popular Conservation Stewardship Program.
n Reduce spending on agricultural research, including a 35% reduction for the Economic Research Service and a 12% reduction for the Agricultural Research Service.
n Decrease funding for Rural Business and Cooperative Programs, which support economic opportunity in rural America, by 97 percent.
Though the budget proposal would direct additional resources towards infrastructure, on the whole, NFU said “it disregards the challenging economic circumstances in farming communities.”
“Farm debt and farm bankruptcies have skyrocketed, crop prices remain low, climate change is disrupting food production, and rural economies continue to lag behind their urban counterparts,” said NFU President Roger Johnson.
“There are a number of programs and agencies that can help farmers and rural residents with these difficulties, including the Conservation Stewardship Program, the Agricultural Research Service, and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, but the Trump administration is looking to cut funding from all of them.”
