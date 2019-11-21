As Nebraska families gather for Thanksgiving, consumers are expected to see just a small increase in their Thanksgiving dinner bill, while farmers, who produce the holiday feasting abundance, will see another decline for the food they produce for the masses.
That’s according to two new reports from the American Farm Bureau Federation and the National Farmers Union.
The American Farm Bureau Federation, in its 34th annual survey of Thanksgiving Day dinner table food costs, indicates the average cost of this year’s feast for 10 is $48.91, or less than $5.00 per person.
According to their survey, that is a 1-cent increase from last year’s average of $48.90.
“The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is essentially unchanged from last year, after three years of decline since 2015,” said AFBF Chief Economist Dr. John Newton. “Americans continue to enjoy the most affordable food supply in the world, but most don’t realize only 8 cents of every dollar consumers spend on food goes to farmers.”
From a different perspective, the National Farmers Union reported that farmers and ranchers take home just 12.1 cents from every dollar that consumers spend on their Thanksgiving dinner meals.
“As we gather around the Thanksgiving dinner table this year, we should take time to recognize and thank the family farmers and ranchers who provide our Thanksgiving meals,” said NFU President Roger Johnson. “While consumer holiday food costs continue to decline, incomes for American farm and ranch families have dropped dramatically over the past seven years. We’re in the midst of the worst farm economic downturn in generations, and we’re hopeful the Farmer’s Share can help illustrate that fact to the general public.”
While this has been a difficult weather year for farmers and ranchers, they continue to see their cost of production increase, while the prices for the commodities they produce decrease.
Government assistance is becoming a big part of farm and ranch income. Earlier this week the U.S. Department of Agriculture said it began sending out the second series of payments through the 2019 Market Facilitation Program (MFP) aimed at assisting farmers suffering from President Trump’s trade wars. The payments will begin the week before producers gather at the family dinner table for Thanksgiving.
According to the National Farmers Union survey, on average, farmers receive 14.6 cents of every food dollar consumers spend throughout the year, while more than 85 percent of food costs cover marketing, processing, wholesaling, distribution and retailing.
According to the National Farmers Union annual Thanksgiving Farmer’s Share, the farmer’s share is even lower for Thanksgiving food items.
— Wheat farmers averaged a meager 3 cents on 12 dinner rolls that retail for $2.69.
— Dairy producers received only $1.66 from a $4.59 gallon of milk.
— Turkey growers received just 6 cents per pound retailing at $1.49.
Johnson said that 6 cents is particularly egregious when considering the fact that poultry integrators received 62 cents per pound.
“The major integrators who control the poultry markets have used their extreme bargaining power to suppress the earnings of the men and women who raise our chickens and turkeys, while simultaneously taking in record profits for themselves,” Johnson said. “While poultry growers take all the risk of production, they are receiving just 5 to 6 cents per pound for turkeys and chickens. The integrators take those same turkeys and chickens, process them, and then mark up the retail value tenfold.”
Farm Bureau’s Chief Economist Newton said many Americans are surprised how small the farmer’s and rancher’s share is of the food dollar they get for the annual Thanksgiving meal.
“The Thanksgiving price survey opens the door to a deeper dialogue about how food is produced and how prices remain so stable despite volatility in the farm economy this year and severe weather hampering planting and harvest,” Newton said.
According to the Farm Bureau survey:
— Turkey costs are slightly less than last year, at $20.80 for a 16-pound bird, which is roughly $1.30 per pound, down 4% from last year. The survey results show that retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2010.
— According to research from Finder.com, Americans are expected to spend an estimate of $968.8 million on Thanksgiving turkeys this year. 290 million Americans are expected to be having turkey for Thanksgiving dinner this year, showing an increase of 10.6 million turkey lovers since 2017. Eighty-eight percent of whole turkeys sold throughout the year are sold for Thanksgiving.
— The shopping list for Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers. In addition to turkey, foods that showed slight price declines include cubed bread stuffing and canned pumpkin pie mix. Foods showing modest increases this year included dinner rolls, sweet potatoes and milk. After adjusting for inflation, the cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is $19.13, down slightly from last year.
— In recognition of changes in Thanksgiving dinner traditions, the Farm Bureau price survey includes ham, potatoes and frozen green beans. Adding these foods to the classic Thanksgiving menu increased the overall cost slightly, to $62.32 or just over $6 per person.
NFU president Johnson said consumers need to take notice of what is happening in the food system and support policies that benefit family farmers and ranchers.
“Farmers and ranchers play the most valuable role in actually producing the food that is served at holiday dinners, yet they make just pennies on the dollar for their products,” Johnson said. “The farmer’s share of the retail food dollar continues its gradual decline from year-to-year as food companies take in record profits and family farmers sell their farms. This is certainly not what the consumer wants, but it is what is happening behind the scenes of their Thanksgiving holiday.”
