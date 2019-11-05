Fair weather so far this fall has helped farmers catch up on their harvest.
Last spring’s highly variable wet and cold weather delayed planting for many farmers, and that in turn caused variable dates for the crops to mature enough for harvest.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that corn harvested was 60% completed as of Sunday, near last year’s 62%, but behind the five-year average of 69%. Soybeans harvested was 94%, ahead of the 88% last year and equal to the average.
Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 22% fair, 53% good and 19% excellent.
Winter wheat emerged was 97%, ahead of the 92% last year and the 95% average.
Sorghum harvested was 54% complete, behind the 71% last year and the 73% average.
Dry edible beans harvested was 96%.
Pasture and range conditions rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 16% fair, 60% good and 19% excellent.
