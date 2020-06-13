Top biofuel and farm advocates from across the country have called on the Environmental Protection Agency to offer answers on a new effort to undermine the Renewable Fuel Standard.
According to a coalition of biofuel and farm organization, during a Senate hearing last month, administration officials confirmed their consideration of retroactive small refinery exemptions covering previous years.
The “gap-filings” are designed to reconstitute a continuous string of exemptions for select oil companies “to be consistent with the Tenth Circuit decision,” thus circumventing court limits on new oil industry handouts at the expense of farmers and biofuel producers, according to the coalition.
“These ‘gap filings’ appear to be little more than the latest in a string of oil industry tactics designed to subvert the law and sidestep a court order to uphold the RFS,” wrote Growth Energy, the National Biodiesel Board, the Renewable Fuels Association, the National Corn Growers Association, the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Soybean Association, the National Farmers Union, the American Coalition for Ethanol, and Fuels America.
“The biofuels industry has been hit especially hard by the sharp decline in fuel demand across the country, as residents follow local, state, and federal guidance to practice social distancing and minimize travel,” added biofuel and farm advocates.
“Over 100 biofuel plants fully idled or cut production, with ripple effects negatively impacting agricultural commodity prices, farmers, and the food supply chain.
“EPA inaction on court orders and prolonged SRE uncertainty continue to stifle investment in American biofuels and destabilize agricultural markets. Backfilling SREs to circumvent a court decision would exacerbate market uncertainty at a time when rural communities already face unprecedented economic challenges.”
Meanwhile the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. fuel ethanol production fell during late March and in April 2020, driven by significant reductions in motor gasoline demand as a result of COVID-19.
EIA reported that fuel ethanol production fell to 537,000 barrels per day (b/d) in the week ending April 24, which was the lowest level on record since June 2010, when they began collecting weekly fuel ethanol production data.
Because almost all finished motor gasoline sold in the United States is blended with 10% ethanol (E10), EIA said the drop in gasoline demand has driven similar decreases in fuel ethanol demand and, correspondingly, fuel ethanol production.
As a result of reduced economic activity and stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, EIA reported that transportation fuel demand has sharply declined since March. EIA said that weekly U.S. motor gasoline product supplied fell to its lowest level on record during the week ending April 3. Fuel ethanol production reached a low point three weeks later.
“Sharp reductions in motor gasoline blending demand reduced already weak fuel ethanol operating margins, leading many plants to suspend operations entirely or significantly reduce output,” according to the EIA. “Press reports indicate that nearly 30% of the nation’s fuel ethanol plants have been idled since early March, while another 35% have reduced production.”
EIA’s weekly fuel ethanol production data show that U.S. fuel ethanol output averaged 586,000 b/d for the four weeks ending April 24, 2020, 43% less than the average of the four weeks ending April 26 of last year, largely matching the decrease in weekly motor gasoline product supplied over the same period. However, because supply still exceeded demand, fuel ethanol inventories increased to record-high levels in April. Total motor gasoline inventories also hit record highs in April.
Before country-wide mitigation efforts were implemented in response to COVID-19, EIA reported that fuel ethanol inventories were already trending at some of their highest seasonal levels in early 2020 because of relatively flat U.S. gasoline demand and limited domestic fuel ethanol demand growth beyond E10.
“U.S. fuel ethanol inventories reached an all-time record level of 27.7 million barrels during the week ending April 17, which was 22% higher than at the same time last year,” said EIA. “As gasoline demand has begun to gradually recover, fuel ethanol inventory levels decreased to 22.5 million barrels for the week ending May 29, similar to their value in late May 2019.”
The sharp reductions to demand and all-time record inventories have led to estimated U.S. fuel ethanol producer margins briefly going negative in March, according to EIA.
“Estimated fuel ethanol margins were negative as recently as 2019 because of rising corn prices and high fuel ethanol inventory levels,” EIA said. “Negative fuel ethanol producer margins in March 2020 drove many fuel ethanol production facilities to have to idle or shut down production capacity, driving the record-low production rates in April.”
In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA forecasts that U.S. fuel ethanol production will average 0.87 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2020, about 15% lower than the 2019 average. EIA expects fuel ethanol margins to gradually increase, but lower U.S. motor gasoline demand will keep fuel ethanol production levels lower than 2019 levels in 2020. EIA forecasts that U.S. fuel ethanol production will increase in 2021 to reach an average of 0.97 million b/d.
