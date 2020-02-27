Persons of all ages are welcome to attend a Farm and Ranch Estate Planning Workshop hosted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension in Central City.
This workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Merrick County Ag Building on the fairgrounds in Central City.
The program is free, with the lunch provided by Archer Credit Union.
Allan Vyhnalek, a UNL Extension educator for farm succession, will speak at the workshop. He was recently assigned to the Ag Economics Department at UNL to work on farm and ranch succession and transition.
One presentation will focus on the decisions and situations that should be addressed when thinking about how a farm or ranch estate will be passed on. Topics will include: the need for planning, proper family communications, who makes the decisions, concept of fair versus equal, family negotiations, and much more. The presentation is designed to give some basic information to those who haven’t yet started to think about their succession or transition plan for their assets.
In addition, Tom Fehringer, a Columbus-based attorney with an additional office in Central City, will speak to give ag families the basics of what they need to start planning their wills, trusts and other end-of-life documents that need to be in order. The objective is to start the process of having the farm succession or transition planned. Fehringer has worked with farmers for more than 16 years. The session is designed to be interactive, answering as many questions as possible.
While the workshop will use examples related to agriculture, the estate planning parts of the workshops will be applicable to all and anyone with interest is welcome to attend.
For more information or assistance, call (308) 946-3843 to register or call Vyhnalek at (402) 472-1771.
