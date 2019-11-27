More than 30 years ago, when the Fantasy of Trees started, groups were invited to come to Stuhr Museum and decorate a tree.
But since then, “it’s become more of an art exhibit,” said Mike Bockoven, the museum’s director of marketing and public relations.
People get very creative with the trees. They might make them out of recycled material. Or they’ll make trees and decorations out of other items you wouldn’t expect.
Some groups will decorate not just the tree, but a corner of the museum.
“Some people really go all out,” Bockoven said.
Visitors will be able to inspect more than 80 trees when the annual exhibit opens Friday.
Bockoven figures that more than 1,000 people will visit the museum during the holiday season, which means good exposure for the groups that create the Fantasy of Trees.
“It’s a pretty popular thing,” Bockoven said.
The Stuhr says Fantasy of Trees is “the biggest, most elaborate and most fun holiday display in the area.
“From artistic trees to old-fashioned trees to pop culture and humorously decorated trees, the ‘Fantasy of Trees’ is full of endless variety and holiday decorative spirit,” says publicity material.
Some of the organizations and individuals have been decorating trees for 10, 15 or 20 years, Bockoven said.
By the time all the trees are ready, the Stuhr Building can be pretty crowded. This year and last year, Stuhr employees had to “find little spaces to fit a few more trees,” Bockoven said.
The Fantasy of Trees runs until Jan. 2.
The annual Fantasy of Trees Ugly Sweater Reception will take place Thursday, Dec. 5.
The museum urges people to grab their ugliest sweater and head to the “fun, free reception,” which runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The gathering will include a hot toddy and hot chocolate bar.
“The winner of the most hideous holiday sweater, judged by our curators, will win an Amazon gift card to kick-start your holiday shopping,” the museum says.
A scavenger hunt will be held during the reception.
Also included will be live holiday music and a preview of the museum’s “Christmas Past and Present” event. The Prairie Treasures Gift Shop will also be open.
Except for the free reception, regular admission charges apply to Fantasy of Trees. The cost is $6 for adults and $4 for kids,
During “Christmas Past and Present,” admission is $8.
For more information call (308) 385-5316.
