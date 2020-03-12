They couldn’t be there in person, but fans of Grand Island Central Catholic, Doniphan-Trumbull, Hastings, Adams Central and Fullerton high schools were still supporting their teams at the Boys State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.
Local schools with teams in the State Boys Basketball Tournament looked for different ways to be supportive following the decision from the NSAA to limit public attendance in light of the spread of COVID-19.
The Nebraska State Activities Association issued a decision Wednesday to allow only immediate family members to attend the tournament for 48 schools at four sites Thursday. It made the decision following a recommendation from the Lincoln and Lancaster County health departments.
The decision came in light of a Crofton student testing positive for coronavirus after attending the Girls State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln on March 5.
GICC Principal Jordan Engle said the decision made by the NSAA was a difficult one. However, in looking at recent events such as positive coronavirus tests and affected NBA players, he believes the NSAA made the right call.
“In the last 24 hours, especially for our youth, this became very real,” Engle said. “There are a lot of consequences to this that we probably are not going to see for quite some time.”
After the NSAA issued its decision, Engle said GICC put together a list of people who were allowed into the game and provided it to the NSAA. He added GICC Athletic Director Dick Ross was in Lincoln to ensure those on the list were able to get in to watch the tournament game Thursday afternoon.
Immediate family members of players and school support staff were allowed to attend the games.
For those unable to watch the game in person, Engle said GICC hosted a game watch party for students and staff in its gym.
“The thought process behind that is had we not made it to the state tournament, we would have had school today,” he said. “Any other day, we would have students and staff in the building regardless, so I don’t really mind allowing students and staff in the building to watch the game.”
Engle added: “The same people were here 24 hours ago and the same people would be here right now had the team not made the tournament. We are limiting it that way so we can justify saying, ‘We are having a large gathering, even though we are in the midst of avoiding a large gathering.’”
The students watched the Crusaders defeat Palmyra 41-28 in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Doniphan-Trumbull Superintendent Stan Hendricks said that while he wished the decision did not have to be made, he understands why it was done.
“That said, it is really terrible for the fans who have traveled well and supported the team so much this season — as is the case at Doniphan-Trumbull — and will not be able to go and support them at the state tournament,” he said. “But I do understand that is a really tough spot for the NSAA in trying to what is best for everybody.”
Hendricks said the Doniphan-Trumbull community is supportive of the boys basketball team as it showed up to a fan gathering to “give them well wishes on the way out of town” and paid the entry fees for students to allow them to attend the game in-person in Lincoln prior to the NSAA’s decision.
“Yet, our community is still trying to embrace it as much as they can,” he said. “I know that the games are being streamed live for free. That is really good that they are allowing that opportunity for everybody to have free access to it.”
Doniphan-Trumbull played BRLD (Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur) at 7 p.m. Thursday, also in the Class C-2 tournament at Lincoln Southeast, where BRLD pulled out the win, 71-46.
