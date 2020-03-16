A Grand Island family, returning from Europe, had to wait in a line of 3,000 to 4,000 people Saturday afternoon at Dallas/Fort Worth Regional International Airport.
Leah Fairbanks and her two teenage daughters survived the delay and were glad to make it home early Sunday morning.
Fairbanks and her daughters, Emmahlae, 17, and Eärendil, 15, left Nebraska on the long-planned trip March 7. The journey took them to London and Paris before they returned to the U.S.
The family joined a line at the Dallas airport at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday. They were supposed to board their flight from Dallas to Omaha at 8.
Some young children, 1 and 2 years old, were crying as their families waited in line. Some youngsters were “just falling apart,” Fairbanks said.
Twenty minutes before their scheduled boarding, the Grand Island family was still in line. They were starting to panic and wonder if they’d make it, she said.
They finally made it through security at about 8:10. They got their baggage and hurried toward their gate. On the way, they heard the last call for boarding.
“My youngest daughter, who’s in track and is in better shape than me and my older daughter, just took off and ran,” Fairbanks said.
When she arrived, she told the airline staff that her mother and sister were still coming.
They got to the gate at 8:20.
“So we got on the plane, dying and gasping for breath, and made it to Omaha,” Fairbanks said.
Their plane arrived in Omaha shortly before 10. They were met by her boyfriend, who had them back in Grand Island at about 2 a.m. Sunday.
Fairbanks and her boyfriend will be working from home for the next two weeks. Her daughters, who attend Grand Island Senior High, will also be home during that time.
She and her daughters hadn’t been to Europe before.
“My girls and I had been planning this trip for 10 years,” Fairbanks said. After she got divorced, “it was just something that we were going to look forward to. I’ve been putting $50 away every paycheck for the last 10 years. So we were not going to miss this.”
The goal was always to make the trip during spring break, when her oldest daughter was a senior.
They don’t regret going on the trip.
“No, actually, London was great. Paris was fun, too, except it was kind of overshadowed by this whole coronavirus scare and wondering if we were going to make it back home,” Fairbanks said.
Even on Wednesday, when “people started scaring us about being able to make it back home,” they still went out, going to the Louvre, seeing the Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower, she said. The Grand Islanders walked around, enjoying baguettes.
Before leaving, Fairbanks didn’t think much about canceling or postponing the flight to Europe.
“I didn’t really think I could, actually, and I don’t really think that even if we would have been able to, I don’t know if we would have had the money later to do this again,” she said. “Plus, when I left, the coronavirus wasn’t as scary as it was Wednesday.”
The trip “went really well to begin with. When we were in London we really didn’t see anybody sick. We had a good time,” Fairbanks said.
No one was panicking.
In Paris, the trio received a lot of phone calls after President Trump made a speech, talking about travel restrictions. Those calls came in at 2:30 a.m. Paris time.
“My phone just blew up,” Fairbanks said. There were “so many people trying to contact us from the States,” asking how the family was going to get home.
“And to begin with, I didn’t really worry about it too much,” she said.
At the Louvre on Saturday, the Grand Islanders waited in a line with about 500 people.
“It seemed like a lot at the time,” Fairbanks said.
The uncertainty drove many Americans to Charles de Gaulle Airport on Saturday.
“And apparently some people were paying large amounts of money to get flights back, too,” she said.
On Friday morning, the family woke up to find their flight home had been canceled. They were originally booked to fly from Paris to Philadelphia.
Fairbanks couldn’t get hold of American Airlines. She contacted the travel company she had used, go-today.com.
An employee of that company said because the Nebraskans were already on their trip, “they would not make any changes or get new flights for us,” Fairbanks said.
“That was when I almost lost it,” she said.
Fairbanks also called the U.S. Embassy.
The trio decided to wait until Saturday, when they would go to the airport.
They arrived at De Gaulle Airport at 7 a.m.
When they got to the American Airlines ticket counter, only one other person was in line. So they “got in right away,” Fairbanks said. A woman at the ticket booth spent 45 minutes helping them.
At 10:30 a.m. Paris time, their plane took off. And it was packed. “I think there was one empty seat on the plane,” she said.
When they landed in Dallas, officials wouldn’t let the passengers get off the plane at first. While they remained seated, they were asked to fill out a brief questionnaire from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The passengers were then let off the plane five at a time.
When they made it through the jetway, they were met by airline staff members wearing masks, goggles and gloves who asked passengers if they were feeling OK.
Fairbanks is surprised that throughout the procedure, no one ever took their temperature. They also weren’t given masks as they left the plane.
Except for catnaps, the Grand Island group was awake for 26 hours straight.
“I think not panicking was probably the best thing that we did while we were over there,” Fairbanks said. “We didn’t rush to the airport and cancel our flights, even though our flight was canceled.”
The family is happy to be home.
“I don’t know that it would be a good idea to travel right now, in all honesty,” she said.
Fairbanks tries to avoid panic.
“We made it to Paris and we’re back, and we feel good. Maybe we have coronavirus, maybe we don’t,” she said. “We’re going to stay home and we’re going to wash our hands and we’re going to do some cleaning of the house to make sure that nothing stays on surfaces.”
Fairbanks believes they shouldn’t be “extremely worried about themselves” as much as “they should be worried about containing themselves and not infecting other people.”
She said that self-quarantining is “probably the extent of what we really need to do” in regard to the coronavirus.
“I feel like this will pass eventually, even if it doesn’t pass very quickly,” Fairbanks said. “People just need to, I guess, be smart and not panic.”
