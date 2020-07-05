ELBA — A trailer home is a total loss and a family is displaced following a fire Saturday.

Elba fire Chief Randy Faaborg said the Elba Fire Department, with aid from the Boelus, Dannebrog, Farwell, and St. Paul Fire Departments, were dispatched to the home, 819 13th St., in Elba around 11 p.m. Saturday. He said crews were on scene until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Faaborg said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical. The state fire marshal was on scene to investigate. He said a family was displaced due to the fire and that the American Red Cross is assisting them.

