ELBA — A trailer home is a total loss and a family is displaced following a fire Saturday.
Elba fire Chief Randy Faaborg said the Elba Fire Department, with aid from the Boelus, Dannebrog, Farwell, and St. Paul Fire Departments, were dispatched to the home, 819 13th St., in Elba around 11 p.m. Saturday. He said crews were on scene until 3 a.m. Sunday.
Faaborg said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical. The state fire marshal was on scene to investigate. He said a family was displaced due to the fire and that the American Red Cross is assisting them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.