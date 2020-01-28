The American Red Cross is helping two families after separate fires affected their homes early Tuesday morning in Broken Bow and Byron.
The Red Cross is helping two adults after a fire broke out overnight at a home on South 14th Ave. in Broken Bow.
A family of one adult and four children are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire early Tuesday morning on Carpenter Street in Byron.
The Red Cross is providing comfort kits, containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. In addition, a recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup, notification of important contacts and dealing with damaged items, was provided.
Red Cross caseworkers will follow up with those affected in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.
