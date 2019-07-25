Families packed the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park Thursday afternoon as they worked to ensure their children had what they needed to go back to school.
The Grand Island Public Schools Outreach Center partnered with more than 20 community agencies to provide a “one-stop shop” for hundreds of families as part of the Back 2 School Bash.
Brian Whitecalf, community liaison of the GIPS Outreach Center, said the agencies provided backpacks, school supplies, books, secondhand clothing and free haircuts to families free of charge at Thursday’s event.
“We try to make sure we are a one-stop shop for all the necessities to make sure our students are ready to go on the first day of school,” he said. “This is our second event and we have been collaborating throughout the year with other agencies just to support them. They were ready to be with us. We have a lot of donors as well as items from Stuff the Bus with school supplies.”
The Back 2 School Bash also offered physicals, vision and dental checks, and vaccinations to those who attended the event.
Sherry Dockweiler, a registered nurse with the Central District Health Department, said the health department gave vaccines to incoming kindergartners and seventh-graders. She said the health department gave them to people with and without insurance. If they had insurance, it was billed to insurance, otherwise the vaccines were free of charge.
Teresa Anderson, health director at the Central District Health Department, said the Back 2 School Bash is an opportunity for the health department to ensure kids are “going back to school healthy.”
“Since the doors are open to everyone, we are hoping to catch people who might qualify for services like WIC,” she said. “People come out with a sense of satisfaction. They come (in) with a sense of urgency, wondering if they will get what they need. They leave knowing there are others in the community that serve them.”
This year, the Back 2 School Bash, in its second year, moved from G.I. Free Church to the Nebraska Building. Whitecalf said the new location proved beneficial as families were able to wait in an air-conditioned area and they had a “huge space” in which to navigate the different stations.
Whitecalf said organizers expected to have a few hundred people enter the doors. He added he hopes the free events saves families some money to put toward other things they need.
“I grew up in a single-parent family and it was the most stressful time with school shopping, and getting clothes that fit and were affordable,” Whitecalf said. “This way, people do not necessarily have to travel all over town or fight the crowds at different stores. They can get it all here, right now.”
Whitecalf said this year’s Back 2 School Bash appeared to be a success with a number of people waiting to get into the Nebraska Building when the event began. The hope is to have the Back 2 School Bash again next year.