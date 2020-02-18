In Nebraska, the livestock industry — cattle, hogs, sheep and chickens — is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that employs, directly or indirectly, thousands of people from family farms to truck drivers, to livestock-slaughter facilities to supermarkets and restaurants.
In Grand Island, JBS, a cattle-slaughter plant, is the community’s biggest employer, along with all the other businesses that thrive because of the plant.
The livestock industry has long been a target of people concerned about the environment who try to influence the public with false or exaggerated claims about the environmental harm caused by animal husbandry. With the rapid spread of plant-based, processed food labeled as either meat itself or a meat alternative, the attacks on the livestock industry have intensified.
On Tuesday, Mitchell, S.D., cattlewoman, blogger and beef advocate Amanda Radke, addressed the subject with a presentation called “Are Fake Meats Friend or Foe — How Should Ag Really Respond to These Emerging Proteins.”
Radke spoke at a meeting of the Nebraska Independent Crop Consultant Association in Grand Island.
Radke’s family raises cattle, and she has an online blog for Beef Magazine. She also is a children’s book author and a public speaker for the beef industry.
Under the “fake meat” umbrella, Radke said, are the plant-based burger patties being made popular by national fast food chain Burger King, and the cell-cultured proteins grown in laboratories that are called meat.
She said companies that market these meat alternatives “really try to replicate what traditional meat looks like. They have even added beet juice to make it bleed red when you cook it.”
“They really want to emulate the taste, text and flavor of beef, pork and even fish,” Radke said. “It is everywhere in the marketplace today.”
A message Radke brings with her public presentations is that meat producers “aren’t afraid of the competition, but they welcome it.”
However, beef producers want a level playing field instead of constantly having to defend their product against exaggerated or false representation.
First of all, Radke said, “They shouldn’t be able to call it bacon or beef, but call it what it is.”
Alternative meat products can contain as many as 21 ingredients, including genetically modified soy protein concentrate, coconut oil, sunflower oil and other items, such as cultured dextrose, soy protein isolate and zinc gluconate.
“If it doesn’t come from a hoofed animal, it shouldn’t be called dairy or it shouldn’t be called meat,” she said.
Radke said the plant-based meat alternative industry is not regulated as heavily as the livestock industry, especially with lab-based protein products that are marketed as “meat” alternatives.
In the case of petri dish-produced proteins, cells from a fetal calf are cultured in a growth medium, such as soybeans or corn, and they extract the waste as they grow the cells, which is then replicated into a burger or sausage or chicken nugget.
“It is a trendy new food item, but there are a lot of unanswered questions yet,” she said.
Radke said the livestock industry is also concerned about some of the fear-based marketing claims they are seeing.
Plant-based meat alternatives proponents are saying their product is “better for consumers and better for the planet, requiring less land and water and producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions than meat from cattle,” according to a recent article in the New York Times.
While agriculture has always made a footprint on the environment, a 2006 study by the United Nations that claimed meat production was responsible for 18% of greenhouse gas emissions — more than transportation — was reported flawed, “as the meat figure had been reached by adding all greenhouse-gas emissions associated with meat production, including fertilizer production, land clearance, methane emissions and vehicle use on farms, whereas the transport figure had only included the burning of fossil fuels,” according to an article in The Guardian.
Radke said what livestock producers are telling these companies “is have your product stand on its own merit and quit beating up on the beef industry.”
She said there is a place for plant-based protein products, along with livestock production, to feed a hungry planet, but it should be based on facts and not false information.
As a livestock producer, Radke said meat matters. Claims like these threaten the livelihoods of thousands of people. She said new livestock management practices and new technologies are helping lower the environmental impact of livestock production as compared to several decades ago.
“As a livestock producer, when you hear ‘steak’ or ‘burger,’ these are highly reputable products that we have promoted using checkoff dollars,” she said. “They want to steal that highly reputable name and slap it on their product. Why that matters for consumers is that I believe in transparency. I don’t want consumers to buy something that they didn’t intend to. Clarity in the marketplace is really important.”
For example, while Radke was shopping recently she found a bag of potato chips with the large letters saying “bacon” on it. Also, on the bag, she said, in small print, was the label “vegan.”
“By law, vegan should have been the biggest word on the bag,” Radke said. “This is a perfect example of them hijacking beloved bacon to sell their product.”
Her advice to the public when it comes to the negative press about the livestock industry, is “don’t believe every clickbait headline you read about cow farts and how beef is going to kill you, as most of that is fear-based marketing and propaganda.”
She said that the livestock industry has a “really great story to tell, but it is not cute or headline-grabbing, and doesn’t make the news as some of these viral headlines do.”
“The beef industry has been a target for a long time,” Radke said. “That cow has been a punching bag. But the fact of the matter is that if we are going to feed a hungry planet, I can’t think of a better way to do it than with beef cattle.”
Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, has introduced the Real MEAT Act to end deceptive labeling practices for alternative protein products. The bill would clarify the definition of beef for labeling purposes, eliminate consumer confusion resulting from misbranding, and ensure that the federal government is able to enforce the law.
According to Fischer, “beef is derived from cattle — period.”
“Under USDA, beef undergoes a rigorous inspection and labeling process, but plant-based protein products that mimic beef and are sometimes labeled as beef are overseen by the FDA instead,” she said. “These products are not held to the same food safety and labeling standards as beef. Americans deserve to know what’s on their dinner plate. The Real MEAT Act will protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices and bring transparency to the grocery store.”
There is also a proposal to regulate plant-based meat alternatives before the Nebraska Legislature.
And there is a concern as the market for those vegetable-based “meat” alternatives is becoming big business. Bloomberg News recently reported that the “alternative meat market is poised to rise to $240 billion over the next two decades as new technologies gain ground and consumers change their diets.”
According to the article, that alternative meat market could “reach 9% share of the estimated $2.7 trillion global meat market by 2040.” It is currently estimated, according to the story, that alternative meat has less than 1% of the market share now.
