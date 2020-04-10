While the spread of the coronavirus has forced churches to conduct Easter Sunday services different this year because of the need for social distancing to protect people from the virus, the weather is also complicating the situation.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Grand Island and areas north could get from 2 to 5 inches of snow Sunday with the Hastings and Kearney areas getting 1-4 inches.
The weather service said that although Friday and Saturday will be comparatively mild with highs mostly in the 60s and 70s across the outlook area, the weather will turn sharply more wintry by Saturday night as temperatures take a fast tumble.
There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon, with an isolated strong to severe storm over parts of north central Kansas possible, with hail up to the size of quarters being the main hazard.
The weather service said that rain on Saturday night will quickly turn to snow with the greatest snow amounts along and north of Interstate 80. Snow accumulations of one to four inches are forecast for much of the outlook area, especially over south central Nebraska. Wind gusts from the north at 35 to 45 mph, combined with snow and blowing snow, could reduce visibility significantly for parts of the outlook area, especially Sunday morning. Wind chills early Monday morning will be in the single digits.
On Friday it was mostly sunny, with a high in the low 60s. There was a south wind 10 to 15 mph that increased to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 30 mph.
There was a slight chance of showers overnight, with a low around 41 and south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday there is a 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m., with a high near 63. The winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night, rain is likely after 1 a.m., mixing with snow after 4 a.m., with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
On Easter there will be snow, mainly before 1 p.m. There will be patchy blowing snow after 9 a.m. with a high near 35. It will be windy, with a north wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Sunday night will be cold with a low around 19.
The workweek will start out Monday with sunny conditions, but colder than normal seasonal temperatures with the high near 39. The low will be around 20.
Tuesday warms up a bit with a high of 41 and low around 21.
Temperatures will also be in the 40s on Wednesday with a low of around 27,
There is a 20 percent chance of showers on Wednesday with a high near 52.
Over the last 20 years, Grand Island has averaged 1.2 inches of snow during April with the most happening in 2003 with 7.3 inches and the least in 2016 with none.
Temperature-wise during the last 20 years, April’s average daily temperature has been 51 degrees. Precipitation has averaged 2.56 inches with the most in 2016 with 5.05 inches and the least last year with 1.09 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.