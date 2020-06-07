“We hope to strengthen how people relate to each other.”
In a 2012 letter to potential investors, Facebook Founder and CEO said the social media platform’s original mission was to make the world more open and connected.
One Hastings woman combined that idea and a love of giving to reach more than 3,000 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jolene Adams, owner of Crafty Like A Fox in Hastings, started Adopt a Quarantined Parent(s), Grandparent(s), and Friend(s) NEBRASKA as platform for Nebraskans to care for one another during the crisis.
Members of the group nominate someone for adoption by posting the person’s name, where they are from, a short bio and a picture. Other members interested in adopting the individual comment on the post. Once adopted, the adopter is responsible for sending gifts, prayers or uplifting messages to the individual.
According to Adams, the only thing the groups ask for those who want to nominate someone is that they return the favor.
“Theres a lot of need in the community,” Adams said.
Adams had the idea after she had been making quarantine gift baskets for friends and had “run out of friends.”
“I had bought all these supplies and I had no one to send stuff to,” Adams said. “I wanted to just go and drop the baskets at people’s doors and I knew other people wanted to do the same, so I started the group.”
Within the first two weeks, Adams said the page had already surpassed her expectations
“In the first two weeks, we had over 200 adoptions,” Adams said. “I felt blessed.”
Since then, the page has continued to grow and as of Friday, June 5, had 3,132 members. All of whom, with one exception, are Nebraskans.
“I wanted to keep things local,” Adams said. “I wanted people to be able to hand deliver their baskets.”
That approach by Adams has led to outstanding results. Adams’ favorite part, videos of people receiving adoption baskets fill the group’s Facebook page and offer inspiration during life in quarantine.
As the group has continued you grow, Adams has had the opportunity to get to know people she did not previously.
“More and more people started showing up,” Adams said. “And then Brittney Fieldgrove from Grand Island asked if she could help, I did not know her, I said sure. Then, we added her mom, Pam, and then we added Sandi. It has become a little family.”
As the size of the group has grown, each administrator has taken on a specialized roll. Pamela Johnson keeps a spreadsheet of each nomination and each adoption, Bramman posts an inspiring message each day, Brittney Johnson, Adams and Nastassja Cruz control giveaways, marketing, read through pending nominations and posts and help find people to adopt individuals who have not yet been claimed.
One thing Adams said she had not expected was just how powerful the group would be at connecting individuals.
“I just wanted to make people smile,” Adams said. “I was expected for people to just give and that would be that, but I have seen people who have continued to give their adoptees gifts and stay in contact.”
The group helped Sandi Bramman, an administrator of the group and owner of SEC Custom Designs in Hastings, make a powerful connection.
“It was my first adoption,” Bramman said. “I found this guy who was a truck driver, double axle.”
What is special about this adoption is that is the exact same job as Bramman’s son, Tanner, who died in a truck driving accident in January.
“My son loved driving truck,” Bramman said. “So, I made him [the adoptee] the same shirt I planned to give my son for his birthday.”
Bramman said the shirt featured a truck with two trailers, one that had a phrase about fatherhood and the other with the names of the man’s three children, another similarity between the man and Bramman’s son.
“I sent him the shirt and included Tanner’s hashtag, #ImStillHereTanner, and signature on the sleeve,” Bramman said. “I asked him to just take Tanner with him every once and a while. It’s something ... it’s something I call a God thing.”
In addition to Bramman, Adams said many people reach out to her to tell her about the connections they have made.
“Every morning I wake up to messages from people,” Adams said. “They thank me for starting this group and who they have adopted. I even heard from one woman who told me she only got Facebook so that she could be a part of this group.”
Now with over 700 successful adoptions, Adams said the page is excellent source of hope and positivity amid the more negativity pervasive during the months of quarantine.
“Its a wonderful group to get outside of yourself,” Adams said. “It lets you lift up other people’s spirits. We have had one person, Cristy Just, has adopted over 30 people.”
Bramman shared Adams thoughts.
“There is nothing negative in the group,” Bramman said. “It is postive, positve, positive. Every person in the group is a ‘Give you the shirt off their back’ kind of person. It is just a kind hearted, giving group of people who want to spread positivity and joy.”
Beyond adoptions, the group has also used its platform to raise money for a Hastings man receiving chemotherapy. It also has plans to continue to branch out and raise money for different charitable causes.
As new milestones are surpassed, the group has also held giveaways. Each giveaway is unique, but Adams said she likes to include the shirt she designed with the group’s motto ‘It’s cool to be kind.’
Currently, a mystery basket raffle to raise money for charitable donations and future giveaways is in the works.
The adoption group also inspired Adams to create another Facebook group for those in need.
“It is called INTELLECTUAL caring HEARTS,” Adams said. “It is a group for people who messaged me and said ‘Hey, I do not have any food’ or they had another need. I made this group for those people to ask for help.”
The INTELLECTUAL caring HEARTS Facebook page about section instructs members to let their heart lead them, but to use their head also. The page also says that it is for offering and seeking help and that no money may trade hands.
Both Adams and Bramman said they hope the adoption group continues to grow and they plan to continue keep the group running beyond the end of quarantine.
“I think everyone should be in it,” Adams said. “It is free to join and as long as people still have interest, I am going to keep running it.”
