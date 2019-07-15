Temperatures reaching into the upper 90s to the low 100s are in the forecast this week. What makes these temperatures potentially dangerous is the expectation that the heat index will be as high as 108 degrees or more and there will be very high UV radiation levels.
The temperature in Grand Island reached the lower 90s on Monday, with south winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. There was a chance of showers and thunderstorm overnight.
Tuesday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, with a high of 91.
There is a 20 percent of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, with a low of about 73.
On Wednesday, the temperature will rise further, with a high near 97. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, with a low of about 73.
On Thursday through Sunday, no showers or thunderstorms are in the forecast, but daytime highs will be in the upper 90s or higher, with nighttime lows of about 73 degrees.
By Sunday, daytime highs will be in the lower 90s.
Sunscreen is vital to protect yourself from the damaging effects of the sun’s rays.
Weather forecasts includes the UV or ultraviolet index. The UV Index provides a daily forecast of the expected intensity of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet radiation can cause immediate damage, such as sunburn, and long-term problems, such as skin cancer and cataracts. EPA said it is important to remember that people of all skin types need protection from overexposure to the sun.
According to the EPA, each year, more new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in the U.S. than new cases of breast, prostate, lung, and colon cancer combined. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. One American dies from skin cancer every hour. Unprotected exposure to UV radiation is the most preventable risk factor for skin cancer.
The UV index for Grand Island on Monday was 10. A UV Index number of 8 to 10 is very high, and protection against the sun, such as wearing a shirt, hat and sunscreen, is a must.
Later this week, the UV index could reach extreme levels of 11 or higher.
Along with the UV Index, the Heat Index is also important to take notice of this week as it could surpass 108 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, the heat index — also known as the apparent temperature — is what the temperature feels like to the human body when considering relative humidity and air temperature.
The weather service said that this has important considerations for the human body’s comfort.
“When the body gets too hot, it begins to perspire or sweat to cool itself off,” the NWS reports. “If the perspiration is not able to evaporate, the body cannot regulate its temperature. Evaporation is a cooling process. When perspiration is evaporated off the body, it effectively reduces the body’s temperature.”
When the atmospheric moisture content (i.e., relative humidity) is high, the NWS said the rate of sweat from the body decreases or the human body feels warmer in humid conditions.
According to the weather service:
— In an average year, approximately 175 Americans die from extreme heat. Young children, older adults, and those who are sick or overweight are more likely to become victims.
— Because men sweat more than women, men are more susceptible to heat illness because they become more quickly dehydrated. That is why staying hydrated and taking breaks are essential when working outside.